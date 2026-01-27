Year-End Housing Data Shows Steady Sales and Price Growth

Winter day in New York

December market indicators point to steady momentum, resilient demand, and pricing strength across the region.

Even with ongoing inventory challenges, buyers and sellers remained engaged through year-end, and the strength we’re seeing in pending sales and pricing points to a constructive start for 2026.” — Richard Haggerty, OneKey® MLS CEO

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The OneKeyMLS December 2025 Market Report highlights a housing market that closed the year with measured growth, resilient demand, and continued price stability across the region’s diverse housing segments.Across the OneKeyMLS service area, total closed sales increased 1.5% year-over-year, reaching 4,303 transactions, with gains across single-family homes, condominiums, and co-ops. Median sales prices continued their upward trajectory, rising 3.8% year-over-year to $675,000, reflecting sustained buyer confidence amid constrained inventory.Single-family homes led the market with 3,229 closed sales, reflecting a 1.4% increase over the previous year. The median sales price for single-family homes rose to $740,000, up 4.2% from December 2024. Condominiums saw a median price increase of 9.0%, while co-ops rose by 8.9%. Pending sales for all property types increased by 12.8%, indicating positive momentum entering early 2026.Inventory remained tight, with total homes for sale down 9.0% year-over-year, helping keep days on market relatively low. Properties sold in a median of 54 days, nearly 7% faster than one year ago, while sellers continued to receive close to the asking price, averaging 98.6% of the original list price.“December’s data shows a market that continues to move forward with discipline and durability,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKeyMLS. “Even with ongoing inventory challenges, buyers and sellers remained engaged through year-end, and the strength we’re seeing in pending sales and pricing points to a constructive start for 2026. These trends reflect the adaptability of our professionals and the enduring appeal of our region.”Looking ahead, market activity is expected to remain steady as demand continues to outpace available inventory. With buyer engagement holding firm and pricing trends showing resilience, the region enters 2026 on a solid footing.To access all local and regional housing market reports, visit https://marketstats.onekeymls.com

