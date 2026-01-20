'Writing System Institute' New Name for Legacy Writing Training Business

The Writing System has been at the center of Rachael's writing training for the past 10 years.

A legacy family business takes on a new name as the next generation continues its mission of training professionals how to write better, faster.

Especially now, as people try to throw generative AI at their writing problems, they need a systematic approach more than ever.” — Madeline Shaughnessy

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few organizations actually take pride in the writing that their staff do. Writing System Institute (WSI) wants to change that. WSI is the new name for a legacy family business that has delivered writing training to over 100,000 professionals since 1985.

Founded as Graham Associates Consulting by Judith Graham, PhD, and Daniel Graham, MBA, WSI is now under the ownership of two of their daughters: Rachael Tin, PhD, and Madeline Shaughnessy, MA. One decade after Rachael joined the family business, she and Madeline are ready to launch a few changes that move the business forward while maintaining its heart.

Despite being the first major change, the new name reflects what has always been at the heart of the business: a systematic approach to writing effectively and efficiently. Born from the collaboration of experts in English, business, and engineering, the 12-step copyrighted Writing System helps writers transition from undefined multi-tasking to ordered, tangible steps for writing 20 to 40 percent faster.

“In a lot of organizations, their staff rush to get text on a page, just to have the supervisor rewrite everything for them,” says Rachael. “This process frustrates supervisors and demoralizes staff.

“Using a system avoids a lot of these problems. Staff learn how to communicate expectations for their writing and then meet those expectations. Supervisors learn how to give feedback their staff can use. Then everyone is happier because they’re able to do the job they were hired to do. Even the customer is happier because they get documents that are easier to read and use.”

One of the goals behind the name change is to make it easier for organizations to find the writing training their staff need. Decades of word-of-mouth referrals made it possible for regulatory agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and nonprofit research groups to find “the Grahams.” But this next generation of ownership plans to grow the reach of the business.

“Most organizations have the same writing challenges as everyone else. They just haven’t found the solution yet,” says Madeline. “Especially now, as people try to throw generative AI at their writing problems, they need a systematic approach more than ever.”

Along with the new name, incorporating tips for using generative AI tools is another update for WSI. “AI as a Writing Companion” was the business’s most popular course offered in 2025. The course focused on incorporating generative AI tools in a systematic writing process while mitigating risks to quality and lost time.

To learn more about WSI’s training options, visit www.thewritingsystem.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.