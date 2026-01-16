TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 21st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Peace Walk and Parade

On January 19, 2026, the 21st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Peace Walk and Parade will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the parade from 06:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue from Marion Barry Avenue to Sumner Road, SE

Sumner Road from Firth Sterling to Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, SE

Marion Barry Avenue from Anacostia Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

Anacostia Drive from US Park Police Anacostia Facility to Anacostia Recreation Center

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for public safety for the parade from approximately 09:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue from Marion Barry Avenue to Sumner Road, SE

Sumner Road from Firth Sterling to Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, SE

Marion Barry Avenue from Anacostia Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

Anacostia Drive from US Park Police Anacostia Facility to Anacostia Recreation Center

For timely traffic information, please visit https://x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the entire route and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. The public should also expect enforcement of these parking restrictions which may include ticketing and towing along the entire route.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.