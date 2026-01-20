Synametrics Technologies Inc. Releases Xeams 10.0 (Build 6413).

Xeams Synametrics Technologies Inc.

The new version enables secure email sending for legacy devices and applications without OAuth.

MILLSTONE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synametrics Technologies Inc. announces the release of Xeams Version 10.0 (Build 6413), a major update designed to help organizations continue sending emails from legacy devices and applications that do not support OAuth, while fully complying with modern cloud email security requirements.As Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace phase out basic SMTP authentication, many business-critical systems, such as printers, scanners, monitoring tools, and older applications, are left unable to send email. Xeams 10.0 addresses this challenge by acting as a local email relay: legacy applications can submit emails using standard SMTP within the local network, often without requiring authentication, or using BASIC AUTH, since Xeams sits inside a trusted LAN. Xeams then securely relays messages to external mail servers using modern authentication methods, including OAuth and certificate-based SMTP authentication. This approach ensures compatibility with current email security requirements, even for devices behind dynamic IPs, without requiring changes to legacy applications, thereby eliminating common obstacles such as blocked ports or forced OAuth implementation on legacy servers. Additionally, Xeams provides built-in logging and troubleshooting tools, giving administrators full visibility and control over email delivery, with no limits on the number of messages sent.In addition to enabling email delivery without OAuth, Xeams presents several key enhancements for security, flexibility, and administration: Enhanced End-to-End Encryption (E2E) : Encrypts both email content and attachments, ensuring sensitive messages remain protected from sender to recipient. Includes recipient verification, works across multiple platforms, and supports regulatory compliance standards such as HIPAA and GDPR.- SSL-Based SMTP Authentication: Enables secure communication with cloud mail servers using Client-side SSL certificates instead of OAuth credentials.- SSL Certificate Analyzer Tool: Simplifies validation and troubleshooting of SSL certificates for administrators.- Advanced Security Enhancements: Improves detection of sensitive content such as credit card numbers before triggering encryption, strengthens E2E workflows, and supports displaying replies to encrypted messages.- RESTful API & Advanced Reporting: Provides seamless application integration along with detailed analytics and reporting for improved email visibility and management.- MTA-STS Exceptions & Content Handling: Supports MTA-STS exceptions for specific domains and enhances protection against unsafe images by removing the Content-Security-Policy header before display.-IP Leakage Prevention: Enhances privacy by preventing internal IP addresses from being exposed in outbound emails.Xeams 10.0 builds on existing capabilities such as AI-driven spam and virus filtering, DMARC/SPF/DKIM validation, flexible SmartHost configuration, and enterprise-grade reporting, ensuring organizations can securely and efficiently manage email communications while remaining compatible with modern cloud security standards.In addition, Xeams 10.0 introduces administrative and routing enhancements that improve flexibility and operational control, including a Sender Transformer for dynamically changing sender addresses, the ability to route internal messages through a SmartHost, improved outbound header sanitization, and refinements to message formatting and delivery workflows.About XeamsXeams is a versatile on-premise and cloud-based email security platform designed to protect organizations from spam, phishing, ransomware, and data leakage.Key capabilities include:- Spam, phishing, ransomware, and data leakage protection- AI-based threat detection- Automated junk mail handling and live monitoring- Archiving, clustering, and high availability- Secure email encryption and unsafe content handling- DMARC enforcement and domain spoofing protection- Support for legacy devices and OAuth 2.0-based SSO- Customizable interface with SPF optimization and Let’s Encrypt support- Email campaigns with mail-merge and tracking- Advanced AI detection for phishing, impersonation, and hidden malwareAvailabilityXeams 10.0 is now available for download. For more information regarding its features, visit the XEAMS features page.About Synametrics Technologies:Synametrics Technologies is dedicated to delivering advanced solutions for email security at an enterprise level. Through its Xeams product line, the company helps organizations safeguard their digital communications, prevent security breaches, and maintain compliance with current industry standards.

