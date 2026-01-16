10XCoach.ai Launches AI-Powered Business Coaching Platform to Support Small Business Growth and Execution

About

At Business Health Matters, we specialize in simplifying the path to business success by helping organizations achieve more. We focus on fostering impactful leadership, driving increased sales revenue, cultivating loyal customers, and ultimately improving the bottom line. With over 30 years of entrepreneurial experience, Mr. Wozniak is a trusted and respected executive coach, author, speaker, and investor who helps businesses achieve their full potential. He is the President of Business Health Matters and MarketWell Solutions, a comprehensive digital marketing group. This coaching firm provides customized and holistic solutions for improving business performance and scalability across various domains, such as customer service, sales, marketing, operations, finances, and exit plans.

http://www.businesshealthmatters.org