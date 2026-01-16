Submit Release
New Accessing Life Podcast Episode: Martin Luther King Jr.'s Word...

"You have people in your circle of life who have information who can help you. Rely on those people to accomplish your dreams and goals. You don't have to accomplish them yourselves." - BJ Stasio, Accessing Life Co-host

Martin Luther King Jr. dreamed of a world of equality. Years later, his words continue to inspire us to dream about what a fulfilling life means for everyone.

On this episode of Accessing Life, hosts Chester and BJ show us how to dare to dream and talk about how to start working towards those dreams. This episode also has a special appearance by the producer of the show Mike Orzel!

"Dr. King wanted people to say it didn't matter who you were and that you could accomplish something by working with people and depending on other people." - Chester Finn, Accessing Life Co-host

