Hexillia Joins Global Leaders at Davos for High-Level Dialogues During WEF Annual Meeting

DAVOS , SWITZERLAND, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hexillia announced today that it will be in Davos during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, engaging in a series of high-level leadership forums and private discussions alongside global decision-makers from business, policy, technology, and media.As leaders convene in Davos to address the long-term implications of technological acceleration, economic resilience, and geopolitical change, Hexillia’s participation reflects its focus on how emerging technologies - particularly artificial intelligence- can be deployed responsibly to support durable growth across complex and rapidly evolving regions.During the week, Hexillia will take part in women-led leadership forums and curated, invitation-only dialogues across the broader Davos ecosystem. These discussions include engagements convened in connection with leading global platforms and publications such as Forbes, Business Insider, and The Economist. The forums are designed to facilitate candid exchange among senior executives, policymakers, investors, and thought leaders navigating the intersection of technology, governance, and long-term value creation.Hexillia’s engagement will center on technology and AI as foundational systems shaping the future of economies and institutions. Drawing on its work across Africa and the Middle East, the company will contribute perspectives on how advanced technologies can strengthen infrastructure, improve access, and support sustainable development- when aligned with local context, institutional capacity, and long-horizon thinking.“Davos brings together a unique concentration of leaders who are shaping decisions with long-term consequences,” said Nikole Read , CEO of Hexillia. “For us, these conversations are directly connected to the work we’re doing across Africa and the Middle East. AI and emerging technologies offer enormous potential in these regions, but only if they are implemented responsibly, with an emphasis on trust, resilience, and long-term impact rather than short-term gain.”Hexillia views Africa and the Middle East as central to the next phase of global growth and innovation. Rapid demographic shifts, accelerating digital adoption, and increasing regional collaboration position these markets at the forefront of technological transformation. Through its work, Hexillia seeks to bridge global dialogue with on-the-ground execution, ensuring that insights shared in international forums translate into tangible outcomes that benefit local economies and institutions.The Davos convening period provides an opportunity for Hexillia to deepen relationships with policymakers, institutional investors, and strategic partners whose decisions influence capital allocation, regulatory frameworks, and technology adoption across emerging and growth markets. By participating in these discussions, Hexillia aims to advocate for approaches to AI and innovation that balance ambition with accountability and progress with stewardship.Hexillia’s presence also reflects the growing importance of women-led forums within the Davos landscape. These settings play a critical role in shaping leadership narratives that are inclusive, pragmatic, and focused on long-term outcomes—qualities increasingly essential in navigating technological and economic transformation.Hexillia approaches Davos not as a standalone event, but as part of an ongoing global dialogue. The company’s participation underscores its commitment to thoughtful engagement, careful listening, and contributing constructively to conversations that inform its work across Africa, the Middle East, and beyond.

