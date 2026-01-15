Submit Release
Government Visit to the Coastal–Karst Region

SLOVENIA, January 15 - The Government visited the Coastal–Karst Region. In the morning, it held a regular session at the Port of Koper, followed by separate programmes of individual ministers. In the afternoon, a consultation with representatives of the business community and mayors took place in Lipica.

