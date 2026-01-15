Minister Fajon visits Ensol 360 and Vinakoper as part of a government visit to the Coastal-Karst region

SLOVENIA, January 15 - The government visit to the region aimed to foster direct dialogue with businesses, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Primorska, with whom the government has an excellent working relationship, as well as with employees and the local community. The visit also provided an opportunity to gain a better understanding of the specific challenges and opportunities facing the local economy. Such visits signal the government's intention to tailor its policies and ensure international support, working in cooperation with the regions and based on the actual needs of businesses.

Led by Minister Tanja Fajon, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia is systematically strengthening economic and scientific diplomacy as a key instrument for supporting the Slovenian economy. Through its network of diplomatic missions and consular posts, the Ministry actively assists businesses in entering foreign markets, establishing business contacts, promoting Slovenian products and overcoming administrative and regulatory barriers.

During Slovenia's term on the UN Security Council, new avenues opened up for Slovenian businesses. The country’s increased international visibility, strengthened political contacts at the highest level and greater presence in key global forums have created additional opportunities for economic cooperation in global markets, including beyond the traditional European partnerships. The Ministry has been proactive in leveraging its position to enhance its ties with countries in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America.

In this context, the interconnection between economic and culinary diplomacy is also important. Vinakoper wines are included in the Ministry’s official selection for Slovenian wine promotion. Slovenia uses these wines to showcase its wine production to foreign delegations, diplomats and business partners in its diplomatic missions and consular posts. This is a clear example of how diplomacy can raise the profile of domestic producers and create new business opportunities.

By extending support to businesses that are export- and development-oriented, such as Ensol 360, a finalist in the 2025 Exporter of the Year competition, the government and the Ministry have demonstrated their commitment to promoting added value, innovation and sustainable growth in the Slovenian economy.