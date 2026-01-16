CIFAL Bangkok announces the 2026 edition of the Sustainable Leadership in Crisis training

The course focuses on situational awareness, risk mapping, and the development of risk mitigation strategies relevant to leadership roles. Particular attention is given to decision-making under pressure and to the psychological aspects of crisis response, including psychological first aid and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Delivered over four days, the course is structured into four core modules: Situational Awareness Skills, Risk Mapping, Risk Mitigation Measures, and Psychological First Aid and PTSD. A combination of expert-led sessions, interactive discussions, and short simulations is used to support experiential learning and peer exchange.

The training contributes to the achievement of several Sustainable Development Goals, including SDGs 3, 5, 11, 16, and 17, within the framework of SDG 4 on quality education. It aligns in particular with targets related to reducing deaths and injuries resulting from accidents, disasters, violence, and conflict.

The course is targeted to leaders from the business sector, corporate organisations, government institutions, academia, as well as the UN and international non-governmental organisations. Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive a Certificate of Completion jointly issued by UNITAR and AIT Extension.