Mayor Bowser Selects Proposal to Deliver New Community Center, Library, and Housing at Chevy Chase Civic Site in Ward 3

(Washington, DC) –Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) announced the selection of Rift Valley Chevy Chase, LLC (Rift Valley) to redevelop the Chevy Chase Civic Site in Ward 3. The project will deliver a modern public library, a new community center, and 177 units of affordable and market-rate housing, while also expanding public space and strengthening connections to the surrounding neighborhood.

“This project allows us to do something transformative for the Chevy Chase community by making the most of public land to deliver a new library, community center, and much-needed housing,” said Mayor Bowser. “We’ve set ambitious goals for our city and we’re meeting them by advancing innovative projects like the Chevy Chase Civic Site. I want to thank the residents and stakeholders who helped shape this vision, and I look forward to continuing our engagement as we move toward delivery.”

Rift Valley’s proposal was selected as the submission that best met the District’s goals and delivered the greatest overall public benefit through a competitive request for proposals (RFP) process. The Rift Valley team is led entirely by DC businesses, and all equity partners are certified business enterprises (CBEs) based in the District.

“We are deeply honored to be selected by Mayor Bowser and DMPED to bring a new library, community center, greatly expanded programmable open space, and much needed mixed-income housing to Chevy Chase,” said Bereket Selassie and Stephan Rodiger, Managing Partners of Rift Valley Capital. “The site is the unquestioned civic core of one of our highest opportunity neighborhoods; we look forward to creating a hub that can bring the community together for generations to come.”

The redevelopment will replace the existing library and community center, originally built in 1968 and 1971, with a new 23,500-square-foot library and a 21,600-square-foot community center. The new design prioritizes strong connections at the street level, welcoming entrances, and flexible indoor and outdoor spaces that support both informal gatherings and programmed community activities.

Both facilities exceed the space requirements identified by the DC Public Library (DCPL) and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), with expanded outdoor amenities at the site that more than double the existing open space. Planned features include:

Play park and public plaza

Flexible sports and events courts

Amphitheater designed to host performances and community events

Roof terrace and outdoor classroom

The project will include 177 units of housing, with 54 affordable housing units (27 units at 30% AMI and 27 units affordable at 50% AMI) alongside 123 market-rate units. The housing will include a range of unit sizes, including studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom homes.

Approximately 8,000 square feet of ground-floor, community-serving retail space will further activate the site and strengthen its role as a neighborhood destination. The proposal also relocates most on-site parking below ground, with more than 30 parking spots reserved for public facilities, exceeding the number currently available.

“This redevelopment represents an innovative approach to how we use public land to meet multiple community needs,” said Deputy Mayor Nina Albert. “By integrating modern civic spaces with housing and green infrastructure, we are creating a model for sustainable, inclusive development. This project reflects the District’s commitment to smart growth and thoughtful design that benefits residents now and in the future.”

As the project advances, DMPED, DPR, and DCPL will meet to advance coordination and will lead a comprehensive community engagement process to inform the design and programming of the site’s civic uses.

The Chevy Chase Civic Site RFP was developed utilizing the OurRFP process, an initiative that incorporates community engagement early in the RFP process. Through OurRFP, District agencies engage residents and stakeholders before an RFP is issued, to ensure that community priorities are considered alongside District goals when shaping development opportunities on District-owned land. The redevelopment also aligns with the 2021 Comprehensive Plan and the 2022 Chevy Chase Small Area Plan, which identified the site as a key opportunity to add much-needed affordable housing in Ward 3’s Rock Creek West area.

Since 2015, Mayor Bowser has transformed DC’s parks, libraries, and housing. The District has been recognized for having the #1 park system in the nation for five consecutive years, with over $546 million invested in recreation centers, pools, and playgrounds. And with a developer now selected for the Chevy Chase Library and funding secured in the Mayor’s capital budget for the Shepherd Park/Juanita E. Thornton Library, all 26 DCPL locations will either be funded, rebuilt, or renovated since Mayor Bowser took office in 2015.

Under Mayor Bowser’s leadership, the District has become a national leader in affordable housing, combining historic investments with smart reforms to expand opportunities across every neighborhood. More than $1.4 billion has been invested in the Housing Production Trust Fund (HPTF), supporting both the creation of new homes and the preservation of affordability. At the start of her second term in 2019, Mayor Bowser set a bold goal: 36,000 new homes by 2025—a target surpassed in July 2024, a full year ahead of schedule. These efforts have produced over 15,000 new affordable homes and helped an additional 30,000 Washingtonians access stable, affordable housing. Together, these milestones reflect the Bowser Administration’s sustained commitment to strengthening communities, improving quality of life, and running through the tape to deliver results for all Washingtonians.

View project renderings and learn more about the Chevy Chase Civic Site redevelopment.

