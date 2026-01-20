TenMed Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Expands to Lawrenceville

TenMed Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine TenMed Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Lawrenceville Center Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy chambers

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TenMed Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine is proud to announce the opening of a new wound care center in Lawrenceville, expanding access to advanced wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy for patients in the Gwinnett community. The new facility is designed to provide comprehensive wound care treatment, including care for slow healing wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, surgical wounds, and other complex injuries.“I’m thrilled to be part of the TenMed team and bring wound care services to the Lawrenceville community,” said Dr. Behlmann, Medical Director of the Lawrenceville clinic. “Our goal is to improve access to treatments that can change lives, from infected surgical wounds, diabetic foot wounds, and vascular wounds.”The Lawrenceville clinic offers a full range of services for patients including: Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) : A pressurized chamber delivers 100% oxygen, boosting blood oxygen levels to speed healing, fight infection, and repair damaged tissue.● Advanced wound dressing and personalized treatment plans for slow healing wounds, diabetic foot wounds, spider bite wounds, and other chronic wounds.●Comprehensive surgical and trauma wound care, tailored to each patient’s unique needs.At TenMed, our physicians and staff, who are experienced wound care specialists and hyperbaric therapy professionals, are committed to providing patient-centered care. With our expansion into Lawrenceville, we are bringing our expertise and compassionate approach to even more members of the community, including those in Snellville, Duluth, and the Atlanta area, helping patients achieve better outcomes through innovative treatments.For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.tenmedhealth.com , email info@tenmedinc.com, or call (470) 508-0696.About TenMed Wound Care & Hyperbaric MedicineTenMed Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine is a leading provider of advanced wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy with locations across the Greater Atlanta area. TenMed’s multidisciplinary team is dedicated to delivering comprehensive, evidence-based care to promote healing, restore function, and enhance quality of life for patients with complex wounds.

