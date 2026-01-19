California luxury designer Kathleen Jennison, is highlighting exciting wins for 2025, and two prestigious design awards

California luxury designer Kathleen Jennison, is highlighting exciting wins for 2025, including celebrating two prestigious design awards and high-profile media features. NKBA’s California Capital Chapter, awarded Kathleen 2nd Place, Small Bathrooms for a Project called “Enchanted Escape,” as a first time design awards entry. The National Association of the Remodeling Industry’s Sacramento Chapter, awarded Kathleen Jennison, Judges Choice Award for “Mix, Mingle & Martini Project." Kathleen Jennison was recently featured in Designers Today’s for her article on Designing for the Solo Set, a growing niche in residential design. Join Armen Living for an insightful talk on Monday, Jan 27: 10:30 - 11:30 am on Designing for the Solo Set, a new design niche with Kathleen Jennison, KTJ Design Co, and Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency.

I am incredibly thankful for every client, collaborator, partner, and supporter who made this year truly special–and I'm excited for what we're building for 2026" — Kathleen Jennison—Owner & Lead Designer of KTJ Design Co

STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California luxury designer Kathleen Jennison , founder and principal of KTJ Design Co., is celebrating an exciting end to 2025 with two prestigious design awards and exciting media features as highlights to her 15-year career.“It's a rewarding feeling, these awards delivery, and is especially meaningful because they recognize both creativity and how a space functions in real life. I’m proud of the work..” shared Kathleen Jennison. “KTJ Design Co., is about making great design feel more accessible, curated, cohesive, and personalized for how you live your lifestyle and I’m grateful to the clients and partners who helped bring each detail to life."Kathleen's first exciting win, is from NKBA’s California Capital Chapter, awarded 2nd Place, Small Bathrooms for a Project called “Enchanted Escape,” as a first time design awards entry.KTJ Design Co’s Enchanted Escape, featured an existing floorplan that was cramped and simply uninspired, with awkward plumbing locations, a useless linen closet and zero room for a vanity. By reimagining the space and by removing the linen closet, their team was able to make room to relocate the sink to the opposite wall, which all opened the room dramatically. This change was aesthetic but also functional to allow for a makeup vanity that would accommodate more room for bathroom essentials, without expanding the footprint. They cleverly annexed space from a neighboring coat closet, turning lost square footage into daily delight.Kathleen describes that designing with restraint and sophistication helped to ground the playful theme of the Enchanted Escape by installing classic materials with rich textures. From a marble mosaic tile floor that became the anchor for the earthy color palette of deep green, terracotta, black, and gold used throughout the design. A tiled mural over the tub serves as an unforgettable focal point, while terracotta wallpaper adds subtle pattern and warmth to this chic bathroom. Adding brass finishes elevates the space and plays up the sophisticated elements when paired with carefully selected light fixtures for a bold boutique hotel luxury feel. Further proving that whimsy and refinement can coexist—when imagination meets intention.Kathleen's second award by NARI - The National Association of the Remodeling Industry’s Sacramento Chapter, which awarded KTJ Design Co, the Judges Choice Award for “Mix, Mingle & Martini Project." This lounge and dining room is designed as a beautiful, entertaining-forward space.Kathleen commented, “I am so grateful to have received so many awards over the past 15 years and I have been a long-time member and past board member of NARI, so being awarded The Judges Choice Award is an extra special honor to me.”Kathleen was also recently honored to have one of her interior design projects featured in Designers Today’s October 2025 issue, "Designing for the Solo Set." This project and article highlight a growing niche and segment in residential design, and will be a featured discussion during Las Vegas Market, on Monday, January 26, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm in Armen Living’s showroom B762.“As many young professionals are focused on their careers, before diving into family life, and giving insights into a special kind of career-driven and single client that Kathleen has had success working with over the past several years.” Kathleen shares, "The Solo Set, as I call them, they’re decisive, confident but curious, and almost always overwhelmed at the start. They’re single — some recently divorced, some widowed, others never married — but all of them are starting fresh. 2025 Highlights: Awards & Media Recognition-Upcoming featured article in Home Accents Today January / February 2026 issue: "Designing for the Decisive"-Kathleen Jennison is Fine-Tuning 5 Design Trends For 2025 in Design News Now-What Interior Designers Wish Lighting Showrooms Knew Lighting News Now-Designing for the Solo Set Designers Today Oct 2025 issue | Digital article-NARI award: The Judges Choice Award, NARI Sacramento Chapter, Mix Mingle and Martini Project (lounge + dining room)-NKBA award: 2nd Place, Small Bathrooms, NKBA California Capital Chapter, Enchanted EscapeKathleen added, "This year brought not only the 5th anniversary of my retail store, The Shoppe, but also the milestone of 15 years in luxury design. Alongside rewarding personal growth, meaningful projects, and media features, I'm genuinely proud of. and to everyone who made these moments possible." Alongside rewarding personal growth, meaningful projects, and media features, I’m genuinely proud of. and to everyone who made these moments possible.”AboutKathleen Jennison—Owner & Lead Designer of KTJ Design Co., specializing in residential and commercial design. With a license in interior design and as a General Contractor, Kathleen Jennison has a decade and a half of experience in interior design and design build fields, as well as successfully completed projects throughout California.Whether the project calls for a complete remodel or a simple refresh, KJT Designs helps their clients to find their own personal style and to fully express what they love about their space. From newly married couples embarking on their first time navigating home ownership, to clients who are entering new phases of life or families downsizing to smaller homes, or remodeling existing homes to accommodate aging in place - their full service interior design services are customized to suit your needs and will streamline the entire design process.Regardless of what stage of life or what condition your home is in, KTJ Designs will move projects from start to finish with a smooth hand and exacting management of the client’s budget. To deliver the peace of mind that comes with quality craftsmanship to design a place for everything, while delivering an exceptional drama-free remodel experience with a whole lot of warmth.Outside of her design and retail businesses, Kathleen is a proud member of The American Society of Interior Design (ASID), a past president of the ASID Central California/Nevada Chapter, and a recognized leader in the design and trade industry, who offers her knowledge and experience as an Editorial contributor to countless trade and shelter magazines, as well as being a featured speaker at markets and trade shows across the country. Visit her online to view her portfolio www.ktjdesignco.com and follow her design journey on social media @ktjdesignco.

