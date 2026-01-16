Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty Names Sofia Padilla VP of New Developments as Gwo Piña Buchanan Team Launches

The Realogics Sotheby's International Realty Bellevue office.

Dehlan Gwo Continues as Listing Broker on Select RSIR High-Profile Accounts, Expands in Resale and Project Scope

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executives at Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) announced today that Dehlan Gwo has launched a new marketing alliance with RSIR brokers, Rachel Buchanan and Yael Piña known as the Gwo Piña Buchanan Team . The collective will merge their complementary backgrounds in real estate development, luxury hospitality, and bespoke retail to deliver a holistic, concierge-level client experience for the innovative brokerage. This alignment furthers the trio’s collaboration on active new development accounts and featured resale assignments, while appointing real estate veteran, Sofia Padilla, to RSIR’s Vice President of New Developments after just six months supporting the fast-growing division as Executive Director of Project Marketing.“We are proud to support the strategic evolution of our brokers to align their passions with expanding opportunities in our industry with our shared brand,” said RSIR President and CEO Dean Jones. “We’re entering a new era in New Developments, including promoting Sofia Padilla to take the helm for corporate activities. Dehlan will maintain select RSIR accounts as a listing broker in collaboration with RSIR’s New Developments team and expand his independent business ventures with longstanding team members.”Gwo helped to engineer a robust New Developments infrastructure over the past few years for RSIR, supporting the site sales teams and leading benchmark sales performance for several high-profile condominium projects. He continues in his leadership role as the listing broker for Infinity Shore Club Residences on Alki Beach, with co-listing broker Yael Piña, and likewise as the co-listing broker at Graystone Condominiums, along with listing broker Rachel Buchanan. Gwo is also directing sales at Rainier Chalet in Enumclaw, listed by RSIR advisor Maggie Ecklund.“The Gwo Piña Buchanan Team is the right platform for us, our evolving business segments, and at this market inflection point. We are eager to build our book of business together within our RSIR family,” said Gwo. “Having worked alongside Sofia over the past two quarters, I’m thrilled she’ll be the steward of corporate leadership for the New Developments division at RSIR.”RSIR’s developers were recognized by Seattle Agent Magazine as “Development of the Year” as part of the Agent’s Choice Awards back-to-back for Infinity Shore Club residences in 2024 and again for Graystone Condominiums in 2025.“I’m honored and excited to be contributing to this extraordinary brand and working alongside the entire team as we grow together,” added Padilla. “I congratulate Dehlan, Rachel, and Yael on their collective evolution. The best is yet to come on our active accounts and new ones that come to the team.”Jones confirmed that the Gwo Piña Buchanan Team will collaborate with Padilla on project listings. Their combined experiences will also advise on investment properties and land syndication for future development opportunities. In addition to new construction condominium sales, Gwo’s track record also includes representing land developers and homebuilders from site acquisition to completed spec home sales in many of the Eastside’s sought-after neighborhoods.While serving his role as the former Vice President of New Developments, Gwo also obtained his Master of Science in Real Estate (MSRE) from the University of Washington. Prior to their real estate successes, Piña was the former Hotel Manager for the Four Seasons Seattle, and Buchanan was a client advisor and operational manager for Louis Vuitton’s flagship retail store in downtown Seattle.Padilla brings more than 20 years of experience in real estate sales, marketing, and development strategy, with a career spanning large-scale master-planned communities, luxury condominium projects, and branded residential offerings. Her background includes senior leadership roles with national brokerages and developers, where she has overseen marquee new development projects, driven record-setting sales performance, and led integrated marketing strategies across residential, retail, and hospitality environments. In her role as Vice President of New Developments, Padilla is responsible for scaling RSIR’s New Developments platform, providing corporate oversight of flagship projects, and supporting independently operated teams specializing in land development, project strategy, and builder services.In addition to appointing Padilla as Vice President of New Developments, RSIR has welcomed Tara Cummins as Marketing Project Manager, New Developments, to support the continued growth of the division’s infrastructure. In this role, Cummins will oversee campaign execution, coordinate creative workflows in partnership with CLAY Agency, RSIR’s in-house marketing enterprise, and support client communications across active new development accounts.“We welcome Tara to the team,” added Padilla. “She brings experience across real estate marketing, creative leadership, and hospitality-driven residential projects,” she continued. “Her expertise strengthens our New Developments division and enhances how we support developer clients and listing teams across a wide range of project types.”Collectively, the new construction inventory represented approximately $67 million in sales volume in 2025 across 73 properties. Current inventory spans across two dozen accounts comprising more than $300 million in listing activity on and off market. Over the past 15 years, RSIR has represented several billion dollars of new construction sales.“We’ve been active in new developments throughout my 30-year career in the Puget Sound region, as our brokerage was spawned by my role as an active developer in the mid 1990s,” concluded Jones. “Now our role is to support developers and lenders with a turnkey solution providing market research, product development, marketing, and sales for our own accounts.”For more information, visit www.GwoPinaBuchanan.com ###About Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) ( https://www.rsir.com A leading global sales and marketing brokerage firm in the Pacific Northwest, RSIR is a boutique real estate firm of 300+ brokers and employees, with service branches in downtown Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Bellevue, Kirkland, Mercer Island, and Madison Park. RSIR is a leading project marketing specialist throughout the Puget Sound region. The firm was recognized again in recent years by The Puget Sound Business Journal among the region’s “Top 100 Largest Private Companies”; “Fastest-Growing Private Companies”; “Largest Family-Owned Companies”; “Middle Market Fast 50”; and “Largest Residential Real Estate Brands”. RSIR is one of the top 20 largest affiliates within the United States for the Sotheby’s International Real Estate network according to a Real Trends survey in 2025.Editor's Note: Executive headshots and project photography available upon request.

