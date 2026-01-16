SR 542 emergency repairs scheduled to begin Saturday on Bruce Creek culvert east of Maple Falls

MAPLE FALLS – Emergency repairs are scheduled to begin Saturday, Jan. 17, on a culvert that usually allows Bruce Creek to flow beneath State Route 542 about 2 miles east of Maple Falls in Whatcom County.

The atmospheric river weather event in December 2025 sent floodwater and debris down Bruce Creek, plugging the culvert. This forced Bruce Creek to find a different route, spilling water and debris across Mount Baker Highway, closing the roadway. Washington State Department of Transportation matinenance crews cleared the debris so SR 542 could reopen, but water will continue to flow across the roadway near milepost 28 until repairs can be made.

Strider Construction contractor crews will clear the plugged culvert and make repairs, allowing Bruce Creek to once again flow beneath SR 542. Work is expected to take a few weeks and should finish by early February.

People traveling through the area should expect delays while flaggers alternate eastbound and westbound traffic through the area during daytime hours. Drivers also should obey warning signs and slow down while water is over the highway.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.