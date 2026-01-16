Sole Premise Named Official Bag of the College Football Playoff

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sole Premise, the premium travel bag brand known for purpose-driven design and elevated craftsmanship, is proud to announce it has been named the Official Bag of the College Football Playoff.The partnership aligns Sole Premise with one of the most prestigious stages in college athletics, uniting a shared commitment to performance, preparation, and excellence at the highest level.Designed for movement, durability, and organization, Sole Premise bags are engineered to meet the demands of championship travel. From premium leather construction and reinforced hardware to thoughtfully designed compartments that protect footwear, apparel, and essentials, each bag is built for individuals who move with purpose—on and off the field.“The College Football Playoff represents the pinnacle of preparation and performance,” said a spokesperson for Sole Premise. “Becoming the Official Bag of the Playoff is a milestone for our brand and a reflection of the standards we build into every product.”As part of the partnership, Sole Premise will introduce officially licensed College Football Playoff bags that reflect the championship-level expectations of athletes, coaches, and professionals who operate on the game’s biggest stage.This announcement marks a significant moment in Sole Premise’s continued growth and reinforces its position as a leader in premium, functional travel design.About Sole PremiseFounded on the belief that travel bags should work as hard as the people who carry them, Sole Premise designs premium luggage and travel accessories engineered for durability, organization, and modern movement. The brand’s collections combine elevated materials with functional design, serving athletes, professionals, and travelers worldwide.Founded by Anthony Fernandez, Sole Premise was born from a real travel frustration: keeping valuables—especially sneakers—protected and organized on the go. Like many travelers, Anthony often left his most prized items behind out of fear they’d be damaged, lost, or mishandled when checking a bag. Determined to solve the problem, he created a revolutionary, patent-backed design that allows travelers to carry on nearly everything they need in one bag—without sacrificing style or function.Today, Sole Premise is trusted by athletes and organizations across the country and is widely used throughout the NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL, and universities nationwide. The brand is also available in Hibbett Sports stores across the United States, continuing to expand its footprint as a go-to travel solution for performance, style, and protection.For more information, visit www.solepremise.com Media Inquiries:media@solepremise.com

