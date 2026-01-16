Repairs to SR 542 sections damaged by floods expected to begin Monday, Jan. 19, east of Glacier

GLACIER – Emergency repairs to two sections of State Route 542 damaged by recent floods east of Glacier in northeast Whatcom County are expected to begin Monday, Jan. 19. Though eastbound and westbound traffic on the Mount Baker Highway will continue to alternate through most of construction, one section of repairs will require a five-day full closure of SR 542.

Granite Construction, the contractor selected by Washington State Department of Transportation to perform these emergency repairs, will continue to alternate eastbound and westbound SR 542 traffic between mileposts 41 and 44. This will allow them space to rebuild an approximately 110-foot-long section of embankment east of Wells Creek Road (milepost 41) that eroded beneath the eastbound lane of SR 542. Crews will then backfill the roadbed with gravel, pave, install guardrail and restripe.

Repairing an approximately 70-foot-long damaged section near O’Keefe Creek (milepost 43) will require a five-day full closure of SR 542 in early February. Dates for the full closure will be announced when details are finalized.

Repairs should finish in early 2026, though some work will require dry weather and warmer temperatures to complete. People should continue to expect delays while traffic alternates during construction.

Background

An atmospheric river weather event in December 2025 produced heavy rain and widespread flooding across much of northwest Washington. On Dec. 10, SR 542 was closed near Maple Falls due to water and debris on the roadway. Once floodwaters receded, WSDOT crews cleared debris and reopened SR 542 to milepost 35 east of Glacier.

On Dec. 21, temporary access was restored through the holidays to winter recreation areas east of Glacier with traffic alternating through the damaged sections while repair plans were finalized.