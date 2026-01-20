Alsion Montessori School Announces 2026 Open House Events: Montessori Meets College Prep

Alsion Montessori School

At Alsion, we believe students do their best work when they feel supported rather than pressured. Our goal is to help them grow into capable, confident learners ready for college and beyond.” — Bradley Buchanan, Head of School

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alsion Montessori School invites prospective families to attend upcoming Open House and Information Evening events for its Middle School and High School programs. Alsion serves students in grades 7 through 12 and offers a distinctive educational model often described as Montessori meets college prep.At Alsion, academic rigor is paired with a low-pressure learning environment where students are known well by their teachers. Small class sizes, experienced educators, and a strong emphasis on independence allow students to grow at a steady and meaningful pace. The focus is not on competition or constant testing, but on thoughtful work, curiosity, and responsibility.Learning at Alsion extends beyond the classroom. Students participate in experiential learning through hands-on projects, off-campus programs, and extended learning trips. These experiences help students connect academic concepts to the real world while building confidence, collaboration, and problem-solving skills.Alsion’s Early College High School program reflects this same philosophy. Beginning in 10th grade, students may enroll in college courses through a long-standing partnership with Ohlone College. Students balance college coursework with on-campus classes and guidance from Alsion teachers, allowing them to transition into college-level expectations while remaining supported by a close-knit school community.Graduates of Alsion consistently earn acceptance to a wide range of colleges and universities. Many leave high school having already completed significant college coursework and with the skills needed to manage their time, advocate for themselves, and approach learning with confidence.Open House ScheduleFamilies are welcome to visit campus anytime between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on the following dates:Wednesday, January 28, 2026Saturday, January 31, 2026Wednesday, February 11, 2026Wednesday, February 25, 2026Middle School Information EveningMonday, March 2, 20266:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.This evening offers families an opportunity to meet Alsion teachers and learn how the Middle School program supports academic growth, independence, and preparation for high school.High School Information EveningDetails coming next springThis session will focus on Alsion’s Early College pathway, student outcomes, and how students transition into college coursework in a supportive, low-pressure environment.If you're planning on attending one of our open houses, please RSVP here

