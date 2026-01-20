Tendeza Moda Announces New Three-Year Partnership with Blood Cancer United

Tendeza Moda partners with Blood Cancer United® to help eradicate blood cancers and improve the quality of life for patients. 3-year partnership will include a limited-edition jewelry collection from company's flagship brand - Starlette, designed by co-founder and CEO. Founded in 2024, Tendeza Moda is a US-based lifestyle and fashion house of brands dedicated to affordable luxury and purposeful impact. Blood Cancer United is on a mission to cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. Since 1949 they have funded more than $2 billion of life-saving blood cancer research around the world, provided free information

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tendeza Moda , Inc., a Milwaukee-based lifestyle and fashion company dedicated to affordable luxury and purposeful impact, today announced a new three-year partnership with Blood Cancer United , formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, as part of its Reach for the Stars community impact program.Through this partnership, Tendeza Moda will support Blood Cancer United’s mission to eradicate blood cancers and improve the quality of life for patients and their families through a multifaceted approach that includes direct financial contributions, employee volunteerism, and the launch of a limited-edition jewelry collection designed personally by Tendeza Moda CEO and co-founder, Timothy Lantz.“We believe great design should do more than look beautiful—it should stand for something meaningful,” said Timothy Lantz, CEO and co-founder of Tendeza Moda. “Blood cancer continues to impact millions of lives, in every community, including several of our own family members and friends. This partnership allows us to combine creativity, compassion, and action to help accelerate progress toward a cure, improve patient outcomes, and support patients and families in their time of need.”As a cornerstone of the collaboration, Starlette , Tendeza Moda’s flagship jewelry brand, will introduce a collection of limited‑edition jewelry created exclusively for Blood Cancer United. A portion of proceeds from each piece sold will directly benefit the organization’s research, patient support, advocacy, and education initiatives. The collection will reflect themes of resilience, hope, and individuality—values shared by both organizations.In addition to financial support, Tendeza Moda team members will engage in hands-on volunteer efforts throughout the partnership, including participation in awareness campaigns, fundraising events, and community outreach programs supporting blood cancer patients and survivors.“We are grateful to partner with Tendeza Moda through their Reach for the Stars program,” said Kortney Hamm, Executive Director at Blood Cancer United. “This three-year commitment and the personal involvement in design and volunteerism underscore a shared dedication to empowering patients, advancing research, and creating meaningful impact beyond financial support alone.”The partnership will officially launch in February 2026, with details about the limited-edition jewelry collection and upcoming volunteer initiatives to be announced in the coming months.---About Blood Cancer UnitedBlood Cancer United(formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. The organization’s mission is to cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. To achieve it, Blood Cancer United brings together a community of people—patients and their families, volunteers, healthcare providers, scientists, staff, partners, fundraisers, and philanthropists—who believe all blood cancer patients deserve longer, fuller lives.For support and to learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org . Patients can contact blood cancer information specialists at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Connect with the organization on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Threads.Media Contact:Blood Cancer Unitedmediarelations@bloodcancerunited.orgAbout Tendeza ModaTendeza Moda was founded in 2024 with the belief that we live our best life when we have the confidence to just be ourselves. Our portfolio of products is carefully crafted to deliver the highest quality in affordable luxury so that no matter what your budget is, you can always look your best, feel your best, and set your own standard. The company's flagship brand, Starlette, is an emerging leader in demi-fine jewelry, fusing luxury design, premium materials, expert craftsmanship and unparalleled service to create a unique jewelry experience that truly stands the test of time while emphasizing environmental and socially responsible business practices.For more information visitMedia Contact:Tendeza Moda, Inc.press@tendezamoda.com

