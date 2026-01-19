Books & Bards Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary on Edgar Allan Poe’s Birthday, January 19

Books & Bards celebrates its 10th Anniversary today. The online literary apparel company opened in 2016 on January 19 — Edgar Allan Poe’s birthday.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books & Bards celebrates its 10th Anniversary today. The online literary apparel company opened in 2016 on January 19 — Edgar Allan Poe’s birthday. The company specializes in online literary gifts, apparel, accessories and classic books.With more than 400 literary-themed products, Books & Bards offers book lovers a full spectrum of shopping options, including candles, mugs, sweatshirts, t-shirts, bags, posters, socks and stickers.Many of the company’s fine arts gifts celebrate Poe, the famous Maryland poet and author. Some have been sold at the Poe Museum in Richmond, Virginia.“I started the company sparked by my lifelong love of books,” said Bill Weger, Books & Bards, President and Founder. “For 17 years, during college and beyond, I worked part-time as a bookseller. Books & Bards was a way to connect the dots and bring classic books to life through art and fashion.”The company’s mission is to promote the magic of reading through books, art and fashion.Books & Bards, through its Read Street initiative, supports nonprofits that promote literacy and a love of reading.Read Street Mission: To promote children’s love of reading by increasing access to books and literacy resources.Visit the online store at booksandbards.com.

