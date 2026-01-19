Hosanna Animal Hospital Celebrates Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting in Titusville, Florida

Hosanna Animal Hospital Logo

Hosanna Animal Hospital, formerly Sunrise Animal Hospital, celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon cutting and community event on January 24, 2026.

It is such a blessing to steward this practice and provide an integrative approach to animal healing for the community. Hosanna represents healing, restoration, and care that is deeply personal.” — Dr. Dena Krueger, Owner and Founder of Hosanna Animal Hospital

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A trusted veterinary location that has served the Titusville community for nearly 50 years is entering a new chapter. Hosanna Animal Hospital will officially celebrate its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 2:00 PM, welcoming the community to its newly reimagined practice at 1202 S. Hopkins Avenue, Titusville, FL 32780.The hospital was purchased in April 2025 by Dr. Dena Krueger, following the retirement of longtime veterinarian Dr. Ely. Formerly known as Sunrise Animal Hospital, the practice has been a cornerstone of local pet care in the Titusville community and surrounding areas for decades. Under Dr. Krueger’s leadership, it has been thoughtfully transformed into Hosanna Animal Hospital, a name chosen to reflect hope, healing, and a deeply personalized approach to veterinary medicine.Hosanna Animal Hospital was founded on the belief that veterinary care should never be one-size-fits-all. The practice is rooted in intentional, individualized care that considers the whole pet—physical health, lifestyle, environment, and emotional well-being—so every care plan is truly personalized.Through an integrative approach to veterinary medicine, Hosanna blends trusted diagnostics and treatments with holistic therapies, including nutrition support, supplements, and acupuncture. By looking beyond symptoms, the team creates thoughtful care plans that support long-term wellness while empowering families with informed, compassionate choices.Dr. Krueger is a 1996 graduate of the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine and brings decades of clinical experience to Hosanna Animal Hospital. Throughout her career, she has advocated for thoughtful, relationship-based medicine — taking time to listen to pet families, explain options clearly, and design care plans that align with both medical best practices and family values.Hosanna Animal Hospital is among the few veterinary practices in Brevard County to offer comprehensive integrative veterinary services, blending modern medical care with holistic therapies to support pets through every stage of life in a calm, welcoming environment for pets and their people. From preventive care and diagnostics to surgery, dentistry, nutrition, acupuncture, cancer support, arthritis management, and end-of-life care, each service is delivered with comfort, intention, and personalization at the center.The grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration on January 24 is open to the community. Guests are invited to meet the team, tour the hospital, and learn more about Hosanna’s philosophy of care. Local food trucks will be on site from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM, creating a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere as the practice celebrates its official debut under new ownership.While the event marks an important milestone, Hosanna Animal Hospital’s vision extends far beyond a single day. The practice is committed to being a gathering place for the community — a trusted partner in pet health, education, and lifelong wellness.Hosanna Animal Hospital is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM, and every second and fourth Saturday from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.Visit our website to learn more about Hosanna Animal Hospital: https://hosannaanimalhospital.com/ For more information about Hosanna Animal Hospital or the grand opening event, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.