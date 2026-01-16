Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Emil Williams

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the death of Emil Williams, who died on February 18, 2025 following an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Queens. After a thorough investigation, which included review of footage from body-worn cameras and security cameras, interviews with involved officers and a civilian witness, and comprehensive legal analysis, OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officers’ actions were justified under New York law.

At approximately 6:40 p.m. on February 18, Mr. Williams walked up to the 111th Precinct while holding a firearm. An officer who was stationed outside the precinct entrance shined a flashlight on Mr. Williams as he approached and saw a firearm in his right hand that was raised and pointed at the officer. The officer took cover behind a parked police vehicle, radioed for assistance, and aimed his service weapon at Mr. Williams while instructing him to put the gun down. Three officers ran outside the precinct in response to the first officer’s radio for assistance. The officers repeatedly instructed Mr. Williams to put the gun down but Mr. Williams did not comply. All four officers fired their service weapons, striking Mr. Williams. Mr. Williams was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers recovered a firearm at the scene.

Under New York’s justification law, a police officer may use deadly physical force when the officer reasonably believes it to be necessary to defend against the use of deadly physical force by another. In this case, Mr. Williams walked to the 111th Precinct with a gun in his hand, aimed the gun directly at the officer stationed at the entrance, and ignored repeated directions from the officer to drop his weapon. When multiple other NYPD officers came outside in response for assistance, Mr. Williams ignored instructions from additional officers to drop his weapon. Under these circumstances, given the law and the evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officers’ use of deadly physical force against Mr. Williams was justified, and therefore OSI determined that criminal charges would not be pursued in this matter.