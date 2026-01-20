Beth Cannon’s New Book, 'Transform Your Team', Soars to ‘Best Seller’ Status in Record Time

Beth Cannon, Book Signing Book Launch Attendees "Transform Your Team" Launch Party

Following a successful book launch, TEDx speaker Beth Cannon’s new book equips leaders with practical tools to fix culture, reduce burnout, & lead with clarity.

Thank you to every leader who bought, shared, and believed in this work!” — Beth Cannon

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadership strategist, keynote speaker, and TEDx presenter Beth Cannon recently celebrated the official launch of her new book, “Transform Your Team: How to Fix What’s Broken & Build What Matters,” with a live book launch event attended by leaders, educators, and business professionals from across the region. Photos from the event capture Cannon engaging with readers, sharing stories from the book, and highlighting the leadership lessons that shaped its creation.

Since its release, “Transform Your Team” has gained rapid traction, with news of the book circulating across 488 media outlets nationwide and the book selling hundreds of copies within hours of launch. The book quickly reached Amazon’s Top New Release & Best Seller lists in multiple categories, signaling strong demand among leaders navigating today’s evolving workplace challenges. Cannon has also appeared on NBC 5 Texas Today, where she discussed the book’s core message and the growing need for clarity-driven leadership in service-based organizations.

The book, now available nationwide, addresses one of today’s most pressing leadership challenges: how to rebuild trust, accountability, and alignment in teams that are exhausted, emotionally strained, and operating in an increasingly employee-centric workplace. Drawing from nearly three decades of experience advising people-driven organizations, Cannon offers leaders a practical roadmap for fixing culture without burning themselves out in the process.

“Most leaders don’t struggle because they lack effort or care,” Cannon said during the launch event. “They struggle because they’re managing symptoms instead of addressing root causes. And no one taught them how to do that.”

At the heart of “Transform Your Team” is a three-part framework that helps leaders first diagnose the disconnect, then design direction through clarity and systems, and finally develop teams that deliver with ownership and trust. The book blends actionable tools (including scripts, checklists, and culture assessments) with personal stories that reflect the emotional weight of leadership, particularly in seasons of disruption and change.

Cannon’s insights are shaped by lived experience. During the pandemic, her speaking and training business collapsed nearly overnight, forcing her to confront not only external challenges but also her own leadership patterns. That season became a turning point, inspiring a deeper exploration of how fear shows up in leadership, often as avoidance, over-control, or chronic over-functioning; and how those patterns quietly shape team culture.

“Leaders often want to fix their team before they’re willing to face their own habits and blind spots,” Cannon said. “This book gives leaders permission, and a process, to start with themselves, so they can lead with clarity instead of chaos.”

Over the course of her career, Cannon has served as a trusted speaker, coach, and consultant for nationally recognized organizations including Chick-fil-A, YMCA, YWCA, Primrose Schools, Kids ‘R’ Kids, Texas Health and Human Services, the Texas Workforce Commission, and the McCormick Leadership Institute. She is widely known for translating complex leadership challenges into clear, actionable systems that improve accountability, strengthen culture, and reduce burnout.

While Cannon is best known for her work in early education and childcare, the principles outlined in “Transform Your Team” apply broadly to any people-driven organization. The book is written for executives, managers, founders, and team leaders who are tired of firefighting, frustrated by misalignment, and ready to build cultures where people take ownership; and leaders can finally breathe again.

“This book is for leaders who are still showing up, even when they’re exhausted,” Cannon said. “It’s for the ones who want to lead with both compassion and standards. And who know their culture can be better, but need a clear path forward.”

Additional information about the book is available at https://transformyourteambook.com/

About Beth Cannon

Beth Cannon is a leadership strategist, international keynote speaker, TEDx presenter, entrepreneur, and business coach who equips leaders to address cultural misalignment, operational inefficiencies, and burnout. Known for her ability to bring clarity to complex people and process challenges, Cannon has trained executive teams across multiple national and global brands and has delivered transformational keynotes and workshops at premier conferences and events. She is the creator of The Leader’s Lounge, an online professional development platform for early education leaders, and a top-performing franchise owner of Stretch-n-Grow, an international children’s fitness franchise. Cannon holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications/Education from the University of Texas at Arlington.

About “Transform Your Team”

“Transform Your Team: How to Fix What’s Broken & Build What Matters” is a leadership book designed to help leaders diagnose workplace dysfunction, create clarity and direction, and build teams that deliver with accountability and ownership. The book provides practical tools, culture-building frameworks, and real-world strategies while addressing the emotional and behavioral patterns that shape leadership in today’s workplace.

Book Website: https://transformyourteambook.com/

Speaker Website: https://bethcannonspeaks.com/

Sit-Down with the Author

