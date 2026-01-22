Health Roads and Bonterra Forge Partnership to Convert Social-Care Documentation Into Medicaid-Reimbursable Claims

Health Roads, Inc. Bonterra

Partnership unlocks hidden Medicaid revenue for nonprofits delivering essential community services.

Community organizations work tirelessly to meet the needs of individuals and families, yet many struggle to secure the reimbursement they deserve for the essential services they provide.” — Rajib Ghosh

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Roads , Inc., a provider of AI-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for social and community-based organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with Bonterra , the social-impact software company offering the widely used Apricot case management platform. The partnership creates a seamless process that allows community-based organizations (CBOs) and human services agencies to convert social-care service documentation recorded in Apricot into fully coded, Medicaid-compliant claims and encounters using Health Roads’ SocialRCM platform.Across the country, CBOs and nonprofit human services providers face increasing operational and financial challenges, such as rising service demand, workforce shortages, and complex Medicaid billing requirements. Many agencies deliver eligible services daily but lack the administrative capacity and technical infrastructure to fully capture and submit claims for reimbursement. By integrating Apricot’s configurable case management system with SocialRCM’s automated validation, coding, and claims workflows, Health Roads and Bonterra aim to help organizations improve financial sustainability while providing high-quality, person-centered services.The combined solution is designed to support organizations in several key areas:• Converting case notes and service records from Apricot into encounter-ready documentation• Implementing AI-powered validation to minimize errors and guarantee adherence to Medicaid program regulations.• Automating coding and claim creation through SocialRCM’s rules-driven engine• Identifying reimbursable services that may otherwise go unclaimed• Reducing administrative burden for staff by streamlining billing and reconciliation processes• Supporting long-term financial stability through reliable reimbursement methods“Community organizations work tirelessly to meet the needs of individuals and families, yet many struggle to secure the reimbursement they deserve for the essential services they provide,” said Rajib Ghosh, CEO of Health Roads. “The integration of Apricot and SocialRCM creates a reliable and efficient bridge from documentation to reimbursement. Our partnership with Bonterra is focused on helping organizations achieve financial stability so they can continue their mission with confidence and compassion.”“Apricot customers frequently seek solutions that help them connect their service data to sustainable funding,” said Jill Guffey, Vice President of Client Solution at Bonterra. “By integrating with SocialRCM, we are helping organizations maintain Apricot’s flexibility and ease of use while also gaining access to automated Medicaid billing capabilities. This partnership supports agencies in improving operational efficiency and expanding their ability to serve communities.”The integrated offering will be available to eligible Apricot customers beginning in early 2026. The companies will provide coordinated onboarding, configuration, and optional wrap-around support services to ensure a smooth implementation process and maximize the value of the combined workflow.As the landscape of social care, Medicaid, and community-based service delivery continues to evolve, Health Roads and Bonterra intend to collaborate on additional features and enhancements that support data accuracy, compliance, and sustainable funding models for mission-driven organizations.About Health RoadsHealth Roads, Inc. is a technology company specializing in AI-enabled revenue cycle management for social-care, behavioral health, and community-based organizations. Its flagship platform, SocialRCM, automates documentation validation, coding, claims creation, and compliance workflows to help organizations maximize reimbursement and improve operational sustainability.More information is available at www.healthroads.com About BonterraBonterra is the only solutions network built to connect nonprofits and funders across the social good ecosystem. Supporting more than 180,000 organizations and facilitating over $28B in annual giving, Bonterra helps nonprofits, volunteers, funders, corporate partners, and public agencies turn data into action and amplify impact. As the technology leader advancing the effort raise charitable giving to 3% of U.S. GDP by 2033, Bonterra combines trusted platforms, ethical AI, and continuous innovation to power the next era of good.Media ContactsHealth Roads, Inc.marketing@health-roads.comBonterra, Inc.press@bonterratech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.