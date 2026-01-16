Submit Release
Court rejects Trump lawsuit seeking California voters’ sensitive data

A lawsuit by the Trump administration to require California to turn over personal information on millions of voters, including their driver’s license and Social Security numbers, was rejected Thursday by a federal judge, who said the information was protected by privacy laws.

