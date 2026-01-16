S.C. Decision Not to Depublish Brown Act Case Prompts Groban to Urge Clarifying Legislation

The California Supreme Court yesterday publicly posted a Jan. 14 order denying depublication of a Court of Appeal opinion holding that a city council may, under the Ralph M. Brown Act, exclude all spectators from a meeting in light of the presence of disruptors but is without authority to adjourn to another room, triggering a concurring statement from Justice Joshua P. Groban calling for clarifying legislation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.