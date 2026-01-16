Submit Release
Folsom rescinds approval for new historic district building following judge’s ruling

A Folsom resident’s lawsuit halted a proposed mixed-use building in the city’s historic district because it would have been 4 feet taller than allowed under city rules, a judge ruled. The city in 2023 approved the three-story mixed-use building, including two housing units, for a vacant lot at 603 Sutter St.

