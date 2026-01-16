Swiftball Kicks Off National Tour with High Energy, Era Inspired Prom in Oklahoma City

Rebel Events Presents Swiftball!

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Rebel Events is proud to launch its national Swiftball tour with a high energy, 18+ prom celebration inspired by the iconic eras of one of pop music’s most influential artists. The first stop of the multi-city event series will take place on January 29, 2026, at the elegant Meinders Hall of Mirrors inside the Oklahoma City Civic Center.Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with festivities beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Guests can expect an unforgettable night of fashion, music, community, and philanthropy, featuring drag performances, themed giveaways, local vendors, photo booths, and multiple opportunities to give back.General admission tickets are $65 and include dinner and an era inspired goodie bag filled with fan favorite surprises. VIP ticket holders will receive a premium swag bag along with early access perks.A Night of Style, Celebration, and Civic ImpactDesigned for superfans and prom lovers alike, the Swiftball experience brings the magic of a record breaking tour era to life, with highlights including:Drag entertainment throughout the evening, including a featured performance by Lana Luxx of Kansas CityA Best Dressed Contest celebrating era-inspired looks, awarding $100 for first place and $50 for second placeA 360 photo booth and roaming professional photographerPop up vendors, immersive themed décor, friendship bracelets, and surprise fan moments inspired by iconic lyrics and erasIn alignment with Rebel Events’ mission to blend joy with impact, Swiftball will also feature:An on site voter registration boothDonation drives benefiting local LGBTQIA+ youthA “Christmas Tree Farm”–themed fundraiser supporting domestic abuse and women’s sheltersA city specific raffle, with Oklahoma City proceeds benefiting Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) initiatives“Swiftball is more than a dance party, it’s a space for connection, celebration, and collective good,” said Cody of Rebel Events. “Whether you’re reliving your prom dreams, trading friendship bracelets, or showing up in your favorite era outfit, we’re creating an experience where everyone belongs, and every detail feels magical.”About Rebel EventsRebel Events is a community focused event production company dedicated to creating immersive, inclusive experiences that uplift local voices and support meaningful causes. Swiftball is part of a national event series blending pop culture nostalgia with purpose, bringing city specific impact campaigns to communities across the country.For tickets, event details, and updates, visit www.rebeleventsok.com or follow @rebeleventsok on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

