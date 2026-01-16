Social Development on engagement with Zimbabwean counterparts following interceptions of minors at Beitbridge

The Border Management Authority (BMA), in collaboration with the Department of Social Development (DSD), has prioritised urgent engagement with relevant Zimbabwean authorities following the interceptions of undocumented minors in the Beitbridge border area.

The recent interceptions, which occurred during routine and intelligence-driven border enforcement operations, involved group of minor children who were found to be travelling without proper documentation and, in most instances, without their biological parents or legal guardians. Preliminary investigations indicate that the movement of the minors may be linked to organised facilitation networks exploiting vulnerable children through irregular cross-border movements.

Upon interception, the BMA immediately activated standard operating procedures relating to child protection. The minors were handed over to the Department of Social Development and relevant child-care practitioners to ensure their safety, wellbeing and access to psychosocial support, in line with South Africa’s child protection legislation and international obligations.

Recognising the transnational nature of the incidents, the BMA and DSD have prioritised structured engagement with their Zimbabwean counterparts, including border authorities and social development agencies, to facilitate information sharing, family tracing, verification of identities and the safe, lawful reunification or repatriation of the affected children where appropriate. These engagements are also aimed at strengthening coordinated responses to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents, which are encountered during our busiest festive periods.

The BMA has further confirmed that two adult suspects were arrested in connection with the facilitation of the 33 minors’ illegal movement. The suspects will be processed through the criminal justice system, and investigations are ongoing to determine whether the matter is linked to broader human trafficking or child smuggling syndicates operating along the border.

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Michael Masiapato has reiterated that the protection of children remains a national and regional priority, and that the abuse of vulnerable persons through illicit cross-border activities will not be tolerated. The BMA continues to intensify law-enforcement operations at identified vulnerable border areas, while strengthening cooperation with regional partners to dismantle criminal networks.

As the custodian of the Children’s Act, 2005 (Act No. 38 of 2005), DSD’s primary responsibility is to ensure the care, protection and well-being of all children, regardless of nationality or immigration status.

In line with this mandate, DSD confirms that:

Social Workers are deployed at all major border posts, including Beitbridge;

During festive seasons and school holidays, additional officials are placed on standby to respond to increased movement of children; and

In each province, social work services are mobilised to assist with child protection interventions at ports of entry.

Upon identification, all affected children are assessed by qualified Social Workers, who conduct individual screenings to determine the circumstances of each child. Social Workers further verify family links, identified relatives, and implement appropriate child protection interventions.

In December 2025, the Minister of Social Development, Ms Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with her counterparts from the Republic of Zimbabwe as part of the Bi-National Commission (BNC). The MoU provides a structured framework for cooperation on cross-border social development matters.

The BMA and DSD have called on parents, guardians and communities to remain vigilant and to report any suspected cases of child trafficking, smuggling or exploitation. Cross-border crime is a shared responsibility, and only through sustained cooperation between states, communities and law-enforcement agencies can the safety and dignity of children be fully protected.

Media enquiries may be forwarded to:

Acting Head of Communication at the Department of Social Development

Ms. Sandy Godlwana

Cell: 082 678 5634

E-mail: SandyG@dsd.gov.za

Executive Manager: Communications and Stakeholder Management at the Border Management Authority

Ms. Mmemme Mogotsi

Cell: 072 856 4288

E-mail: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates