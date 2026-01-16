MEC Sipho Hlomuka encourages learners to register for the Second Chance Programme following the 2025 NSC results

The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Sipho Hlomuka, has encouraged learners who did not meet the requirements in the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations to take advantage of the Department’s Second Chance Programme.

Mr Hlomuka said the programme provides learners with an important opportunity to rewrite selected subjects and improve their results during the May/June 2026 examination sitting.

“Not achieving the desired outcome in the NSC examinations does not define a learner’s future. The Second Chance Programme is a clear demonstration of our commitment to ensuring that every learner is given an opportunity to succeed,” said Mr Hlomuka.

The MEC announced that registration for the Second Chance Programme is open until Friday, 06 February 2026. Eligible learners are encouraged to register at their nearest District Office or designated centres, where they will receive guidance on subject selection, registration requirements, and available academic support.

The programme will offer structured revision, curriculum-focused support, and access to learning materials to assist learners in addressing areas of weakness identified during the NSC examinations.

Mr Hlomuka further called on parents, guardians, and communities to support learners during this process, stressing that collective encouragement plays a critical role in learner success.

“The Second Chance Programme is exactly that, a second opportunity to rise, refocus, and achieve. We urge our learners to seize it with determination and confidence,” he said.

