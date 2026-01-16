Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa calls on communities to prioritise safety amid severe weather and flooding

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, has called on communities in Limpopo and Mpumalanga to exercise heightened caution and take all necessary safety measures as persistent heavy rainfall continues to impact several areas.

Communities in the Vhembe, Mopani, Sekhukhune, Waterberg and Capricorn districts in Limpopo, as well as parts of the Ehlanzeni District in Mpumalanga, including Nkomazi, the City of Mbombela and Bushbuckridge are experiencing the effects of severe weather, including localised flooding, road disruptions, and damage to homes and critical infrastructure.

The Minister noted that the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Red Level 10 Weather Alert for Disruptive Rainfall over parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, with further rainfall expected, increasing the risk of flooding and related incidents. “These conditions require vigilance and responsible action from everyone. Communities are urged to follow official guidance and take precautionary steps to protect lives and property,” said Minister Hlabisa.

In view of the ongoing weather conditions, residents in affected and high-risk areas are encouraged to observe the following safety measures:

Avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges and rivers, whether on foot or by vehicle.

Move to higher ground when water levels rise or when evacuation instructions are issued by authorities.

Stay clear of damaged or unstable infrastructure, including weakened bridges, flooded buildings and fallen power lines.

Keep children and livestock away from flooded areas, streams and drainage channels.

Monitor weather updates and alerts issued by SAWS, municipalities and disaster management authorities.

Report flooding, damage or emergencies promptly to local disaster management centres or municipal structures.

Assist vulnerable community members, including the elderly, persons with disabilities and children, where it is safe to do so.

Rely on official communication channels and avoid spreading unverified information.

The Minister further called on traditional leaders, ward councillors and community organisations to support information sharing and promote adherence to safety guidance within their communities.

CoGTA, through the National and Provincial Disaster Management Centres, remains on high alert and continues to coordinate with all relevant stakeholders to monitor developments and provide support where necessary.

