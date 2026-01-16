Lucía Ugarte del Campo Is Redefining Media, AI, and Empowerment — and She’s a Top Entrepreneur to Follow in 2026

Lucía Ugarte del Campo

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when innovation, storytelling, and purpose are reshaping the business landscape, few entrepreneurs embody that intersection as powerfully as Lucía Ugarte del Campo. As the founder and CEO of Chicas Guapas, Lucía has built a global media and tech platform with a singular mission: to amplify the voices, talents, and leadership of women around the world.

With over 15 years of international experience in media, business development, and strategic communications, Lucía is now leading one of the most exciting transformations in female-led entrepreneurship. Her work sits at the convergence of fashion, entertainment, technology, and cultural empowerment — and it’s this dynamic, future-forward approach that positions her as one of the most influential entrepreneurs to watch closely in 2026.

What began as a lifestyle media brand has evolved into a comprehensive ecosystem designed to elevate women in both business and life. Under Lucía’s leadership, Chicas Guapas is no longer just a digital magazine or TV show — it’s a strategic platform that connects content, community, commerce, and technology to unlock real-world opportunities.

In 2026, Lucía is taking that mission even further with the launch of ChicasGuapas.ai, a proprietary AI platform built to fast-track projects led by women across Latin America and beyond. Designed to be both practical and empowering, the platform offers curated tools, expert insights, and strategic mentorship — all accessible and personalized to the user’s goals. It’s a bold move that blends AI innovation with human-centered design, ensuring technology serves as an enabler of creativity, leadership, and impact.

But Lucía’s plans for 2026 don’t stop there. She’s also spearheading the Chicas Guapas Fest, a groundbreaking immersive festival that celebrates the modern woman through a blend of fashion, music, technology, wellness, and experiential learning. Think Coachella meets Davos — with every element crafted through the lens of female empowerment, cultural relevance, and entrepreneurial spirit.

The journey hasn’t been without its challenges. From navigating rapidly changing media landscapes to staying ahead of technological disruption, Lucía has remained grounded in her purpose while evolving her strategy. In fact, her commitment to growth led her to complete a Machine Learning certification from MIT — a clear signal of her belief in lifelong learning and adaptability as key pillars of leadership.

What truly sets Lucía apart is her ability to build with both head and heart. Her brand isn’t just about visibility — it’s about creating infrastructure, opening doors, and leaving a legacy. Whether she’s moderating panels at NYFW, producing segments at global fashion weeks, or launching new ventures in Europe and LATAM, every move is infused with intention, strategy, and soul.

Lucía’s story is a powerful reminder that entrepreneurship today is as much about impact as it is about innovation. As she continues expanding the Chicas Guapas brand into new markets and mediums, she’s inspiring a new generation of women to dream bigger, lead boldly, and embrace both technology and authenticity as tools for transformation.

Recognized as a Top Entrepreneur to Follow in 2026, Lucía Ugarte del Campo is not just building a brand — she’s building a movement. And in a world eager for bold ideas and inclusive leadership, she’s one of the voices shaping what comes next.

