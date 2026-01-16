Minister Buti Manamela briefs media on strategic plans for PSET Sector and 2026 Academic Year, 20 Jan

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela will brief the media on the plans of the Post School Education and Training (PSET) Sector for the 2026 academic year as well as the state of readiness thereof.

Minister Manamela will host a PSET sector strategy session on 16 & 17 January 2026 in Cape Town. The aim of the session is to strengthen strategic leadership, coordination and collective responsibility across the sector, as well as reflect on the performance of the sector.

The Minister will brief the media as such:

Tuesday 20 January 2026

Time: 13:00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, GCIS, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Pretoria

To confirm your attendance, please WhatsApp Nonjabulo Zuma on +27 679465651

Enquiries:

Matshepo Seedat

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 679 9473

@HigherEduSpox

#GovZAUpdates