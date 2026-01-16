Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza hands over computer lab during back-to-school campaign, 22 Jan

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Njabulo Nzuza, will on Thursday, 22 January 2026, hand over a fully equipped computer laboratory to Umdlamfe Secondary School in Esikhaweni, Richards Bay, as part of government’s Back-to-school Campaign, in partnership with global technology brand HONOR South Africa.

In 2025, during commemorations of the Child Protection Week, Deputy Minister Nzuza visited the school and made a commitment to mobilise public and private sector support towards the establishment of a computer laboratory. During the visit, he donated learning material, sanitary supplies and uninterrupted power supply devices and handed over Smart ID Cards to qualifying learners in keeping with the Department’s commitment to restoring dignity and access to services for all.

The delivery of the computer laboratory has been made possible through a partnership with HONOR South Africa, which donated laptops to support digital learning and skills development at the school. Deputy Minister Nzuza will be joined by the CEO of HONOR South Africa, Mr Fred Zhou, during the handover.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 22 January 2026

Venue: Umdlamfe Secondary School, Esikhaweni, Richards Bay

Time: 07:00

