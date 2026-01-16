Team South Africa heads to World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026, 19 to 23 Jan

The Government of South Africa, represented by Cabinet Ministers and senior government officials, will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland from 19 to 23 January 2026 under the theme: “A Spirit of Dialogue.”

The delegation will be led by the Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, and includes the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola; Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa; Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau; Minister of Tourism, Ms Patricia de Lille; and Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Tembisa Ndabeni.

South Africa will showcase its improving economic position reflected in strengthening investor confidence. Key recent developments include the stabilisation of electricity supply, removal from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) greylist, and an upgrade of the sovereign credit rating by the rating agency S&P Global.

The Ministers will highlight progress on structural reforms across energy, logistics, water, digital communications, and small business sectors, among others.

The delegation’s strategic intent is to position South Africa as an attractive investment destination reflected in demonstrable progress in attaining macroeconomic stability, positive momentum in economic reform implementation, regional leadership, and global diplomacy.

This positioning aligns with South Africa’s medium-term growth strategy, anchored in four interdependent policy pillars:

Maintaining macroeconomic stability.

Accelerating structural reforms.

Building state capability.

Investing in growth-enhancing infrastructure.

