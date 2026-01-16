Influential Women Magazine Expands Masterclasses with World-Renowned Coaches, TEDx Speakers, and Leadership Experts

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women Magazine announced today a major expansion of its Masterclasses program , bringing together world-renowned coaches, TEDx speakers, leadership experts, and accomplished entrepreneurs to deliver advanced, experience-driven education for women leaders across industries.The expanded Masterclasses initiative reflects Influential Women Magazine’s continued commitment to elevating credible voices and providing substantive professional development for women shaping business, culture, and innovation. Designed for founders, executives, and high-performing professionals, the program moves beyond inspiration to focus on applied leadership, strategic growth, and real-world expertise.The new lineup will feature respected leadership coaches, globally recognized speakers, and entrepreneurs with proven track records, offering sessions on leadership development, business growth, visibility and influence, decision-making, and long-term career strategy. Each Masterclass is curated to reflect the editorial standards and authority that define Influential Women Magazine.“This expansion marks an important evolution for Influential Women,” said a spokesperson for the magazine. “Women are leading at unprecedented levels, and they are seeking learning environments that match the seriousness of their work. Our Masterclasses are designed to meet that moment with depth, credibility, and substance.”The Masterclasses program complements Influential Women Magazine’s broader media ecosystem, which includes editorial features, long-form interviews, and its podcast platform. Together, these initiatives provide women with trusted visibility, thoughtful storytelling, and access to expertise from leaders who have built, led, and scaled in real-world environments.Influential Women Magazine’s expanded Masterclasses will roll out throughout the year, with new sessions announced regularly and select programming offered live and on-demand.Additional details, speaker announcements, and registration information will be released in the coming weeks.About Influential Women MagazineInfluential Women Magazine is a professional media platform dedicated to spotlighting women shaping industries through leadership, innovation, and expertise. Through editorial storytelling, podcasts, and masterclasses, the magazine provides credible visibility for women whose work deserves to be seen, respected, and remembered.

