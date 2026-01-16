Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Banco Inter, S.A.
January 16, 2026
For release at 1:45 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by Banco Inter, S.A., of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, to establish a state-licensed branch in Miami, Florida.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
