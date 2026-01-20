SDPA Announces Clinical Practice Guidelines Addressing the Use of Laboratory Testing in Diagnosing Alopecia

SDPA releases its first Clinical Practice Guidelines on alopecia testing, advancing evidence-based care and strengthening the role of dermatology PAs.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society of Dermatology Physician Associates (SDPA) announced the publication of its first Clinical Practice Guidelines (CPG) addressing the use of laboratory testing in diagnosing alopecia, marking a major milestone for the organization, the dermatology PA profession, and clinicians caring for patients with the chief complaint of hair loss.

The CPG, published in the Journal of Dermatology for PAs (JDPA), SDPA’s official peer-reviewed journal, is the first in a two-part series reporting results from a multidisciplinary consensus panel comprising physicians, nurse practitioners, and PAs working in dermatology and primary care. The panel narrowed their focus to examine which serological studies are indicated when assessing a patient with hair loss after recognizing no guidelines existed on the topic at time of research.

The panel conducted an extensive review of clinical trials, meta-analyses, systematic reviews, and previously published guidelines from the past decade. Using a modified eDelphi method —a structured, iterative process for achieving expert consensus, the group developed and refined a series of diagnostic recommendations. Each statement was evaluated for clarity, clinical relevance, and validity before being finalized.

“These evidence-based recommendations fill a critical gap by standardizing the diagnostic approach, reducing unnecessary testing, and promoting timely, cost-effective care across both dermatology and primary care settings,” said JDPA’s Editor-in-Chief Cynthia Griffith, MPAS, PA-C. “We hope these recommendations help streamline evaluation and ensure timely identification of underlying causes.” Griffith, a practicing Dermatology PA at UT Southwestern, Dallas, Texas, was actively involved as a co-author.

“By developing and publishing evidence-based clinical guidelines, we are taking an important step in elevating the dermatology PA profession and strengthening its role within the broader medical community,” said Sarah Vicari, MMS, PA-C, President of the Society of Dermatology Physician Associates. “These guidelines reflect the depth of training, clinical judgment, and accountability dermatology physician associates bring to patient care, while helping legitimize our specialty, establish clear standards of practice, and empower PAs as trusted members of the healthcare team. This work is about recognition, credibility, and ensuring stakeholders clearly understand the value dermatology PAs deliver across the healthcare system.”

SDPA will host a live webinar with lead author and project facilitator Hayden Middleton, DMSc, PA-C, and co-author Erin Monahan, DMSc, PA-C, CAQ-Derm, on January 27, 2026, at 8:00pm Eastern Time. This program is free to attend and is designated for 1 AAPA Category 1 CME credits. Presenters will discuss the methodology behind consensus guideline development and highlights and clinical pearl practice highlights, including how to differentiate scarring and nonscarring alopecia and how to select appropriate, evidence-based initial serologic work-ups. The live event will also feature a question-and-answer session.

Register for the Upcoming Webinar: https://dermpa.informz.net/z/cjUucD9taT00NTk2NzI2JnA9MSZ1PTQ0MTI1OTc4OSZsaT01NDM5NjA0OQ/index.html

Access the Full Guidelines: https://journals.lww.com/jdpa/fulltext/2025/01930/expert_consensus_recommendations_on_appropriate.2.aspx

About SDPA. The Society of Dermatology Physician Associates (SDPA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit professional organization composed of members who provide dermatologic care or have an interest in the medical specialty of dermatology. A mission-focused membership organization, SDPA advances the DermPA™ profession through knowledge, advocacy, leadership, and engagement. Founded in 1994, the SDPA currently has over 5,000 members making it the largest constituent specialty organization of the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA).

For more information on SDPA or its conferences, visit dermpa.org or follow the SDPA on Facebook, Twitter (@dermPA), Instagram (@derm_pa), and LinkedIn.

