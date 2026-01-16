Benchmark Announces Jim Poulin’s Recent Promotion to Chief Operating Officer

Jim Poulin, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Credit Officer of Benchmark Mortgage

Benchmark announced Jim Poulin’s recent promotion to Chief Operating Officer. He continues as Chief Credit Officer, bringing 30+ years of mortgage experience.

What sets Jim apart is the trust he has built across our organization” — Jim McMahan, President and Partner of Benchmark

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benchmark Announces Jim Poulin’s Recent Promotion to Chief Operating OfficerBenchmark, a relationship-focused mortgage lender known for disciplined execution and long-term partnerships, announced the recent promotion of Jim Poulin to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Poulin continues to serve concurrently as Chief Credit Officer (CCO), a role he has held since 2015.With more than three decades of experience in mortgage banking, Poulin brings deep operational expertise, strategic leadership, and a people-first approach to his expanded role. As COO, he is focused on optimizing enterprise-wide efficiencies, strengthening risk management frameworks, enhancing support for branch partners and loan officers, and positioning Benchmark for sustained growth in a dynamic market environment.“What sets Jim apart is the trust he has built across our organization,” said Jim McMahan, President and Partner of Benchmark. “He understands that strong relationships—internally and externally—are the foundation of long-term success, and his leadership reflects that every day.”Poulin joined Benchmark in 2008 as Executive Vice President of Underwriting Operations, where he played a key role in scaling and modernizing core operational functions. In 2015, he was promoted to Chief Credit Officer, overseeing a large-scale mortgage operation spanning retail, wholesale, and builder divisions. His leadership has driven meaningful improvements across underwriting, processing, appraisal, closing, and funding through streamlined workflows, technology enablement, and data-driven execution.Widely regarded as a transformational and hands-on leader, Poulin emphasizes collaboration, accountability, and culture while maintaining a sharp focus on operational excellence. He is also known for mentoring leaders across the organization and developing talent to support Benchmark’s long-term success.In his dual role as COO and CCO, Poulin continues to refine operational processes that strengthen relationships with branch partners, loan officers, and customers—ensuring consistency, scalability, and best-in-class service delivery.“As Benchmark continues to evolve, it’s critical that we have leaders who understand both where we came from and where we’re going,” said Stewart Hunter, Founder of Benchmark. “Jim has been instrumental in shaping our operational foundation, and his leadership will help carry our vision forward.”“Benchmark has always believed that strong relationships, supported by strong operations, are what create lasting success,” said Poulin. “I’m honored to serve in this role and excited to continue building systems and teams that empower our people, support our partners, and elevate the experience for every customer we serve.”About Benchmark MortgageFounded in 1999, Benchmark Mortgage is a nationally recognized brand offering a wide range of mortgage products with a focus on serving veterans and first responders. The company has built a dynamic lending community by focusing on integrity and relationships. The power of creativity and innovation sets Benchmark apart from its competitors.

