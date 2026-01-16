Harlem’s Bowen Center Appoints Amber Shah as Chief Executive Officer

Amber Shah, MSHS MBA

Critical Appointment as Organization Marks Forty Years

I am deeply honored to join the Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center at such a meaningful moment in its history.” — Amber Shah, Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center today announced the appointment of Amber Shah, MSHS MBA, as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.Shah brings more than a decade of leadership experience across health and human services, with a focus on community-based care, behavioral health, and integrated service delivery for diverse populations. Throughout her career, she has led organizational growth initiatives, strengthened operational performance, and provided strategic direction within complex systems of care. She is widely recognized for aligning vision, culture, and systems to deliver high-quality services to communities with clarity, purpose, and consistency.“Amber Shah is a proven, mission-driven leader with deep experience across health and human services,” said Patricia C. Jordan, Board Chair of the Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center. “At this pivotal moment for the Bowen Center, we are excited to launch a new chapter focused on long-term sustainability and continued growth—building on four decades of impact to meet the needs of the future.”As Chief Executive Officer, Shah will lead Bowen’s strategic direction and day-to-day operations, overseeing organizational performance, fiscal stewardship, and programmatic excellence. Her priorities include strengthening revenue development, diversifying funding streams, and building strategic public- and private-sector partnerships to support Bowen’s next phase of growth.“I am deeply honored to join the Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center at such a meaningful moment in its history,” said Shah. “For four decades, Bowen has been a trusted anchor for Harlem and communities across New York City, delivering culturally responsive, community-based services to those who need them most. I look forward to working alongside the Board, staff, and community partners to strengthen programs, support Bowen’s workforce, and expand access to high-quality care while ensuring long-term sustainability.”Throughout her career, Shah has overseen multimillion-dollar budgets, navigated complex regulatory environments, expanded access to care for underserved communities, and built strong partnerships across government, healthcare, and nonprofit sectors. She holds a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Leadership and a Master of Science in Health Science, both earned with honors, and brings a strong commitment to equity, innovation, and mission-driven leadership.About the Emma L. Bowen Community Service CenterCelebrating its 40th year, the Bowen Center serves as a vital lifeline for more than 5,000 clients from Harlem, Upper Manhattan, and across the five boroughs, providing comprehensive mental health, addiction treatment, early childhood, and supportive services to individuals and families. Committed to culturally responsive, community-based care, Bowen promotes dignity, stability, and opportunity through high-quality services, strong advocacy, and essential support for all New Yorkers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.