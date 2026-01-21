Sweetwater Celebrates a Year of Growth, Gratitude, and Heart

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweetwater is celebrating another remarkable year, thanks to the customers, employees, and partners who make everything possible. Today the company announced new records in 2025 of serving 1.7 million customers and total revenue of $1.86 billion, its sixth year in a row topping one billion.For Sweetwater, these milestones are not just about numbers. It is about people — the musicians, makers, and dreamers who trust Sweetwater to help them create.“We are so grateful to the millions of customers who invite us to be part of their musical journey,” said Mike Clem, Sweetwater CEO. “And we are proud of our amazing employees and partners who always put people first. Every bit of our success comes from their care and their commitment to doing the right thing.”In 2025, Sweetwater kept growing in numerous ways that helped serve more people. The company greatly improved its product offerings and support in newer and rapidly growing categories, such as cameras and video, while continuing to strengthen its roots in musical instruments, recording, and live sound. Sweetwater Instrument Rental served a record number of customers across the country with their school instrument needs. Sweetwater Integration engaged with significant new large-scale solution installations including Argo Music Venue, a newly opened live performance space in Milwaukee, and selection for the new Chapel and Performing Arts Center at Taylor University in Upland, Indiana. Sweetwater’s Gear Exchange also grew as more musicians chose to buy and sell gently used gear with one another.In addition, Sweetwater’s workplace was again recognized as one of the most inspiring in the world, earning awards for wellbeing, inclusion, and company culture. The company’s 2025 workplace accolades included being named the #12 Inspiring Workplace in the world by the Inspiring Workplaces™ organization and receiving 13 ComparablyAwards including Best Company Culture, Happiest Employees, Best Company Perks & Benefits, and Best Company Career Growth.Giving back also stayed at the heart of Sweetwater’s mission. In 2025, the company donated over $1 million in funding, gear, and volunteer support to more than 200 local charities and school music programs across Northern Indiana in addition to supporting national music nonprofits such as Save the Music, Free Guitars 4 Kids, Music Will, and Give a Note.“Everything we do starts with heart,” Clem said. “We love serving our customers, supporting our community, and helping our people grow. We are humbled by what we accomplished together in 2025 and excited for what is ahead.”About SweetwaterThe number one online retailer for music makers, Sweetwater is trusted and beloved by millions of musicians, sound engineers, band and orchestra directors, and podcasters who rely on the company to help advance their musical and creative journeys. From beginners to rock stars, music makers everywhere seek out Sweetwater’s industry-leading expertise, including in-depth product videos, to inform their purchases and unrivaled post-care support. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and founded in 1979, Sweetwater Sound, LLC credits its four decades of profitability to its now 2,500 employees and its deep understanding of the profound connection that music makers have with their craft, their gear, and the creative process. Sweetwater is amplifying change through music, lifting up communities by creating, empowering, and caring about the music makers of tomorrow and today. For more information, visit Sweetwater.com.

