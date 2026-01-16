Governor Abbott Directs Investigations Into Potential Medicaid Fraud In Texas

TEXAS, January 16 - January 16, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter directing the Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to launch investigations into potential Medicaid fraud in Texas to safeguard taxpayer funds, maintain access for eligible Texans, and ensure efficient, high-quality healthcare delivery.

"Texas provides critical healthcare services to children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with disabilities through the state’s Medicaid program," reads the letter. "Access to medical services is a key component in supporting these individuals and Medicaid fraud robs taxpayers and impairs their ability to receive necessary healthcare. During my tenure as Governor, Texas has policed the Medicaid program and proactively combatted fraud, but we will strengthen our efforts to further protect taxpayers, preserve access for eligible Texans, and maintain the integrity of Texas’ Medicaid Program."

At the Governor's direction, HHSC will further implement anti-fraud measures and launch investigations into potential fraud and misdirection of Texas taxpayer dollars to protect taxpayers, preserve access for eligible Texans, and maintain the integrity of Texas’ Medicaid program.

Governor Abbott is taking action to eliminate potential fraud in publicly funded services and protect taxpayer dollars by:

Directing investigations into potential child care funding fraud

Volunteering Texas to participate in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development pilot program that seeks to eliminate fraud in federal affordable housing programs

Read the Governor's letter here.

Report suspected fraud, waste, or abuse in Texas’ Medicaid program here.