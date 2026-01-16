Governor Abbott Addresses Texas Veterans Of Foreign Wars Winter Conference

TEXAS, January 16 - January 16, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Mid-Winter conference, which honors the brave service members who served our nation on foreign lands.

"We wouldn't be America today without those willing to fight and defend our freedom and our country across the entire globe," said Governor Abbott. "It is essential to the future of our country that Texans at every age level know who you are and what it is that you did. As long as I'm your Governor, you have a Governor who has the back of Texas veterans."

The Governor was joined by VFW State Commander Dave Walden, VFW Officer of the Day Willie Keller, VFW State Chaplain Jim Russell, and other veterans and advocates.

During his remarks, Governor Abbott thanked the men and women who put on the uniform and serve their country abroad. The Governor highlighted that because of their bravery, Texas is the home base of America's military might with more than 1.7 million veterans and active military. Additionally, Governor Abbott mentioned that he signed House Joint Resolution 133 to make the franchise tax exemption for veteran-owned businesses permanent, and designated $50 million for ibogaine clinical trials - a potential medication that could improve the lives of veterans.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.