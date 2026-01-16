Saskatchewan Signs Memorandum of Understanding with United Arab Emirates on Nuclear Program

CANADA, January 16 - Released on January 16, 2026

Today, the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) and the Global Institute for Energy, Minerals and Society Inc (GIEMS), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC).

The MOU is for the organizations to collaborate on the development of a nuclear energy program in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It will include evaluation of technologies related to small modular reactors and microreactors, nuclear plant efficiency and reliability.

"With our vast uranium deposits, skilled workforce, and cluster of experts, Saskatchewan is the best region in the world to partner with on nuclear innovation," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "The UAE shares many energy transition goals with us, and our international trade and investment office in Dubai paired with our investment attraction efforts have been instrumental in forging this partnership. I look forward to seeing how this new MOU will advance technologies that benefit both our regions."

The program will also include collaborative work in waste management, technology transfer innovation and adoption, the application of artificial intelligence and robotics in nuclear energy, and capacity building and knowledge exchange.

ENEC has over 20 years of experience and has become a world-class nuclear energy organization with a workforce of more than 3,000 people from 50 nations.

"Rising global electricity demand, fueled by AI, data centers, and energy-intensive industries, underscores the urgent need for global collaboration in advancing nuclear energy technologies," ENEC Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Al Hammadi said. "Our collaboration with SRC and GIEMS aligns with ENEC's strategy to responsibly expand civil nuclear energy worldwide, leveraging collective expertise and innovation to deliver secure, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions."

GIEMS, first established at COP28 in Dubai is a pipeline of innovation and talent through the province's largest post-secondary institutions.

"This MOU establishes a framework that connects Saskatchewan's post-secondary research and training institutions with ENEC's nuclear innovation priorities, supporting shared learning, knowledge transfer and capacity building," GIEMS Executive Director Tom Kishchuk said.

SRC will also be a great addition to this partnership with their prowess in nuclear and uranium research.

"SRC brings decades of applied nuclear research experience to this collaboration, including nearly four decades of operating the SLOWPOKE-2 research reactor," SRC President and CEO Mike Crabtree said. "This MOU creates a strong foundation for sharing expertise, evaluating advanced reactor technologies, and supporting the responsible development of nuclear energy as part of the transition to clean, reliable energy systems."

The agreement is valid for a three year period with the opportunity for all parties to renew.

-30-

For more information, contact: