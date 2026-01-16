Governor Newsom announces free entry to California State Parks on MLK Day — as Trump swaps the “free day” for his birthday and whitewashes civil rights history from National Parks

On MLK Jr. Day, January 19, 2026, free vehicle entry on MLK Day is being made possible through the generosity of the California State Parks Foundation — not taxpayer dollars. A longtime champion of our state park system and partner in the Governor’s Outdoors for All initiative, the Foundation’s investment will help keep state parks running and plant the seeds for a lifetime of connection to and stewardship of California’s natural and cultural treasures.

Governor Newsom recently proposed ongoing funding to support the California State Library Parks Pass in his 2026-27 budget, building on the Foundation’s pioneering work to break down barriers to State Parks access. The pass allows library cardholders to check out a pass from any public library for free vehicle day-use entry at 200-plus state parks.

“As the federal government eliminates fee-free park days for holidays that celebrate Black history, California continues to revel in the glory of our civil rights pioneers,” said Senator Akilah Weber Pierson, M.D., Chair, California Legislative Black Caucus. Opening our parks for everyone to enjoy encourages loved ones to come together, give back, and honor Dr. King’s legacy while enjoying the natural beauty of the Golden State.”

California’s commitment to Outdoors for All continues to bring residents into nature through free pass programs: the California State Library Parks Pass, the California State Park Adventure Pass, and the revamped Golden Bear Pass. These initiatives, championed by Governor Newsom and the First Partner, remove cost barriers to accessing California’s 280 state parks, foster healthier communities and connect more people to California’s unmatched natural and cultural treasures.

“On top of our popular free pass programs, California State Parks is excited to offer visitors free vehicle day-use entry at more than 200 participating parks in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “We can’t wait to welcome more Californians to their state parks and plant the seed for continued exploration of the state’s unmatched natural and cultural resources throughout 2026 and beyond.”

Free entry will be available at over 200 State Parks listed here. While State Parks seeks to offer free vehicle entry to as many parks as possible, some parks, including state vehicular recreation areas (off-highway vehicle parks), those with per-person entry or tour fees like Hearst Castle, and those that are operated by partner organizations, will still require a fee.

California’s values vs Trump’s hate

This announcement comes as we approach the 100th anniversary of Black History Month in February, and as the Trump administration continues its relentless attacks on civil rights and American history.

The contrast couldn’t be starker:

California State Parks

✅ Offering free vehicle day-use entry at 200+ participating parks on MLK Day 2026 to honor Dr. King.

✅ No invasive questions for park visitors.

✅ One standard entry fee; we welcome international tourism and visitors.

✅ Increasing state park investments.

✅ Leaning into the full story of California and America through programs like Reexamining Our Past.

✅ No politician mugshots on our passes.

National Parks under Trump

❌ Eliminated free entry on MLK Day.

❌ Asking for citizenship status for park fees.

❌ Soaking foreign tourists with $100 in extra fees per day.

❌ Slashing park staff by 24% in 2025.

❌ Erasing tough history through educational sign removal orders.

❌ Putting Trump’s face on the annual pass.

Honoring Dr. King through service

Beyond visiting state parks, Californians can honor Dr. King’s legacy through action. California Volunteers, Office of the Governor, is coordinating MLK Day of Service 2026 on Monday, January 19, with community resilience and climate action volunteer opportunities throughout the state.

Dr. King once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” On MLK Day, we have an opportunity to answer that call by giving our time and energy to projects that honor his legacy of advocating for equality, justice and community.

From restoring vital green spaces in the Parchester Village of Richmond to participating in the MLK Day Volunteer Festival in Los Angeles, there are opportunities for everyone up and down the state.

Find an event to take action and make a difference on MLK Day of Service.

Making state parks accessible

California State Library Parks Pass: Allows library cardholders to check out a pass from any public library for free vehicle day-use entry at 200-plus state parks. It’s just like borrowing a book, with more than 33,000 passes available at over 1,100 public libraries in the state.

California State Parks Adventure Pass: Provides free entry to fourth-graders in public schools and their families at 54 amazing state parks. Download the pass and choose your adventure — mountains, deserts, forests, lakes.

Golden Bear Pass: This free annual pass provides vehicle day-use entry at over 200 state parks for families who receive CalWORKs, individuals who receive supplemental security income, income-eligible Californians over age 62, and participants of California’s Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

Distinguished Veterans Pass: This free pass entitles honorably discharged California resident veterans to free vehicle day-use, family camping, and boat use at over 100 state parks. Active, reserve, and retired military members receive free access on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Discounted Park Passes: The $3.50 Disabled Discount Pass is a lifetime pass for individuals with permanent disabilities, entitling the passholder to a 50% discount on vehicle day-use, family camping, and boat-use fees. The $20 Senior Golden Bear Pass is valid for the calendar year and is for individuals 62 years or older. It provides the pass holder and their spouse/domestic partner with free entry to many state parks during the non-peak season.

California’s commitment

The Newsom administration’s Outdoor Access for All initiatives have created innovative access programs for children and families to explore California’s state parks. Outdoor spaces also help communities adapt to climate change, support wildlife and biodiversity, and serve as a strong economic driver for the state.

Governor Newsom and the First Partner have led a historic investment of more than $1 billion to expand parks and nature access, prioritizing underserved communities.

California’s state parks also include historic sites significant to many cultures, including indigenous tribes. While the Trump administration moves to whitewash American history at National Parks — watering down or erasing the complex truth — California State Parks is doing the opposite through its Reexamining Our Past Initiative, working to tell the full story of how California came to be.

State Parks protect more than 340 miles of coastline; the tallest, largest, and among the oldest trees in the world; deserts, lakes, rivers, and beaches; more than 5,200 miles of trails; 15,000 campsites; and historic sites from prehistoric archaeology to ghost towns to monuments.

Everyone’s welcome — and we mean everyone. Visit parks.ca.gov/OutdoorsforAll