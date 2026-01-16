Morant-Led Catch12 Expands Its Global Footprint With Ownership-Focused Visit to Paris

Catch12 leadership meets with partners, tours facilities, and advances long-term investment strategy in European basketball.

PARIS, FRANCE, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paris has become one of the most important cities in the global basketball conversation, not just for what happens on the court, but for what is being built around it.This week, Catch12 is on the ground in Paris in its role as an investor-owner of Levallois Metropolitans, meeting with leadership from investment partner EuroStep Ventures, touring facilities, and beginning the hands-on work that follows a long-term investment. The visit reflects the transition from agreement to execution as Catch12 deepens its partnership within the club and the broader basketball ecosystem surrounding it.Rather than approaching Paris as a symbolic stop, Catch12 is operating with intent. The trip centers on building alignment with its new partners, understanding the day-to-day operations of Levallois Metropolitans, and identifying where Catch12’s capabilities can add real value. That includes player development, youth development, media and broadcast strategy, and long-term platform building.Why Paris and Why Levallois MetropolitansParis sits at the intersection of basketball growth, global culture, and international capital. Levallois Metropolitans represents a club positioned squarely within that convergence, with a strong development track record, increasing global visibility, and deep community roots.For Catch12, the investment in Levallois Metropolitans is not passive. Ownership provides access and responsibility. Being present in Paris allows Catch12 to better understand how the club operates, how talent is developed, and how the organization fits into the larger European basketball system.The visit is about learning the culture, the team ecosystem, and the opportunities that exist to support sustainable growth from within.Ownership with IntentionThe goal of the trip is not announcement-driven. It is relationship-driven. Catch12’s leadership, including CEO Phil Morant, Chairman Ja Morant, and Co-Founder Tee Morant, believes in showing up early, listening closely, and building trust to ensure every partnership reaches its full potential.As investor-owners, Catch12 views presence as essential. Understanding people, systems, and values firsthand creates alignment that cannot be achieved remotely.A Working Partnership, Not a Passive StakeCatch12’s involvement with Levallois Metropolitans reflects a broader philosophy around ownership. The focus is on contribution, collaboration, and long-term value creation rather than simple equity participation.During the visit, discussions will include player development pathways, youth basketball infrastructure, media collaboration, and how broadcast and storytelling can better reflect the club’s identity while expanding its reach. Catch12 is evaluating how its experience across media, technology, and athlete-led platforms can strengthen the organization without disrupting what already works.“This is about alignment more than optics,” said Sumair Kahn, Chief Business and Legal Officer of Catch12, whose career spans global law firms, top talent agencies, and athlete-led ventures. “If you are serious about building something durable, you do not wait until you need relationships to start forming them. You show up early, you listen, and you build trust over time. Paris represents a market where basketball, media, and capital are converging in a meaningful way.”Basketball Without BordersThe global evolution of basketball has changed how ownership groups think about development and opportunity. Talent pipelines are international. Media audiences are borderless. Clubs are no longer just teams, but platforms.Catch12 views its investment in Levallois Metropolitans as a gateway into understanding international development systems more deeply. Observing how European clubs integrate youth programs, community engagement, and professional pathways provides insight that strengthens Catch12’s broader work across basketball and media.“Global exposure forces you to think differently. Being here gives you context you cannot get from a distance,” said Tyrone Dawson, Catch12’s Chief Financial Officer, who brings more than 25 years of experience in financial analysis and risk management. “You see how long-term thinking shows up in infrastructure, development, and decision-making. That perspective matters when you are an owner.”Building for the Long TermThe Paris visit fits into Catch12’s long-term roadmap as an investor-owner committed to sustainable growth. The company continues to invest in storytelling, youth development, technology, and ownership education, with the belief that strong ecosystems outperform short-term wins.The work underway is foundational. It focuses on identifying where Catch12’s capabilities can add real value while honoring the identity and culture of Levallois Metropolitans. Much of what is happening in Paris is taking place behind the scenes, but the direction is unmistakable. Catch12 is positioning itself as a global platform built for where basketball is headed, not just where it has been.As basketball continues to expand across borders, Catch12’s presence in Paris reflects a commitment to ownership with purpose, partnerships built on trust, and platforms designed to endure.Media ContactSumair KhanChief Business & Legal Officer, Catch12Sumair@catch12.com

