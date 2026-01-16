Free tax assistance for income-eligible households in Montgomery County will be the focus of En Sintonía con el Concejo, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio América

MARYLAND, January 16 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 15, 2026

The show will also feature the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan and the Council’s public hearing, providing an opportunity for community feedback

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Eduardo Levi Mendes, VITA program specialist II at the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Community Affairs; Justine Iván González Vélez, transportation planner II in the Transportation Planning Division of the Montgomery County Planning Department; Gabe Albornoz, director of Montgomery Recreation; Monika Hammer, communications and outreach manager at Montgomery Recreation; and Maria Villegas, communications specialist at Montgomery Parks. The show will air on Friday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The show will spotlight the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, a valuable community resource that provides free tax preparation services to income eligible households across Montgomery County. As the tax season gets underway, Eddy Mendes will join the show to discuss key updates and changes to the program this year, as well as what residents need to know to prepare. Beginning Jan. 20, VITA will offer both in-person and virtual appointments at its Rockville location. Starting Jan. 26, additional VITA offices throughout Montgomery County will open to serve the public. Services are also available in Spanish to better support the county’s diverse community.

The show will continue with Montgomery Planning to discuss the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan and the proposed plan that has been sent to the Council for review. The Council will hold a public hearing on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at Rocky Hill Middle School, providing Montgomery County residents an opportunity to share their views and input. All feedback received will be reviewed during Council deliberations on the plan.

The final segments will spotlight the wide range of summer recreation camp opportunities offered by Montgomery Recreation and Montgomery Parks. Representatives from both departments will provide an overview of the various programs available for children, teens, and adults, including educational, recreational, and outdoor activities designed to meet diverse interests and age groups. They will also explain the registration process, and available financial assistance to help ensure access for all families. Registration opens on January 20.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

# # #