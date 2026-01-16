Councilmember Evan Glass Proposes Stronger Oversight for Data Centers in Montgomery County

MARYLAND, January 16 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 16, 2026

Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass today announced legislation to create a formal, transparent review process for data center applications in the County. The proposal responds to growing concerns about the environmental and community impacts of large-scale data centers, including the provisional approval of the Terra Energy project at the former Dickerson Power Plant site.

“Data centers affect energy use, infrastructure, and the environment, and decisions about them should not be rushed,” Glass said. “This legislation will ensure Montgomery County has a clear, thoughtful framework that protects residents and our natural resources while supporting innovation.”

Bill 4-26 would establish a temporary task force charged with reviewing siting, environmental, and emergency-response considerations, refining the definition of data centers, and recommending any necessary regulatory or zoning changes. The task force must issue recommendations within one year. A copy of the bill can be found here.

Glass praised the Maryland General Assembly for passing complementary state legislation to study data center impacts statewide, noting that these local and state efforts together will provide residents and officials with the data needed to make informed decisions.

Neighboring jurisdictions, including Prince George’s County, have formed task forces to examine the impact of data centers. Montgomery County should follow suit, creating its own task force to assess how data centers affect both the environment and local residents.

