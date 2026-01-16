Councilmembers Jawando and Mink to Hold Press Conference Following Introduction of Bills to Restrict ICE Access to County Buildings and Parking Lots and Ban Face Coverings for Law Enforcement

MARYLAND, January 16 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 16, 2026

On Tuesday, January 20, County Councilmembers Will Jawando (at-large) and Kristin Mink (District 5) will each introduce a bill responding to ICE activity in the community and host a joint press conference alongside community members and cosponsors of the bills.

The County Values Act, Bill 3-26, led by Councilmember Mink, mandates that all County facilities require a judicial warrant to allow ICE entry to any areas not open to the general public, post clear signage barring ICE from those areas, and provide staff training. It also prohibits any immigration enforcement activities in County parking lots, garages, and vacant lots; requires County staff to report such activities and install blockades to such areas where appropriate; and mandates that the County post a signage template for optional use by private businesses. The County Values Act is co-sponsored by Councilmembers Kate Stewart (District 4), Jawando, Shebra Evans (at-large), Andrew Friedson (District 1), Laurie-Anne Sayles (at-large), and Evan Glass (at-large).

The Unmask ICE Act, Bill 5-26, led by Councilmember Jawando, prohibits masking by all law enforcement operating in Montgomery County – including ICE – with exceptions for public health and key operational needs. The bill is co-sponsored by Councilmembers Mink, Evans, Stewart, and Sayles.

Following bill introductions during the morning session, Councilmembers Jawando and Mink will hold a press conference with bill co-sponsors, community members who have been impacted by ICE, and community organizations.

Event: Press Conference on Bills 5-26 (Unmask ICE Act) and Bill 3-26 (County Values Act)

Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Time: 12:30 p.m., following bill introductions

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building (exact location given upon RSVP)

Who:

Councilmembers Will Jawando, Kristin Mink and cosponsors

Community members impacted by ICE

Community advocates and organizations

Members of the news media should RSVP to David Kunes at [email protected] or via text at 240-350-5104 and/or Chris Wilhelm at [email protected] or via text at 301-706-7843.

