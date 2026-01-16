HILL FARRER PARTNER JENNER TSENG ONCE AGAIN NAMED ‘LEADER OF INFLUENCE: MINORITY ATTORNEYS

Jenner Tseng

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partner Jenner Tseng is recognized as a “2026 Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys” by the Los Angeles Business Journal in a special supplement. Honorees are selected as “standout minority attorneys considered to be particularly impactful on the legal scene while serving as trusted advisors in the Los Angeles region,” according to the publication. Tseng has been selected for this honor for multiple years.“Jenner exemplifies the highest standards of advocacy, professionalism and client service,” said Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis. “We are very proud of him for once again receiving this honor.”Tseng is a seasoned litigator with more than 20 years of experience representing corporate and individual clients in complex employment, commercial, real estate, intellectual property and insurance-related disputes. He is especially recognized for his deep work in the higher education sector and is a relied-upon advisor to universities and colleges, the publication noted. Conversant in Mandarin Chinese, Tseng also advises clients on business transactions and governance matters, including intellectual property, media rights, and licensing agreements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.